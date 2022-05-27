With more half a decade of experience, Coach Diego Mendoza of the South Valley Chivas Academy 14 and under team celebrated his team's wins at the NorCal State Cup knockouts as well as an impressive win at the Modesto Ajax Presidents Day Cup.
The South Valley Chivas team has had an impressive run so far this year with a win streak of more than 10 games long while playing in the NorCal Premier Soccer League.
With most of the teammates having played together since they were eight or nine. The Chivas team has developed a familial environment in the six plus years they've had together. With kids from Farmersville, Visalia, and Porterville all giving their best in their play and practices each week, it's easy to see their dedication.
The South Valley Chivas Academy has a mission statement to offer competitive soccer programs that make individual player development its central focus. An emphasis in the long-term development of the players in all aspects of soccer includes the technical, tactical, physical, and psychological areas of player development. A shared vision the SVCA holds is the commitment to teaching their philosophy which consists of: Offensive oriented and dominant style of play; Program of high standards; Maintaining an internal manner of conduct and to have uniformity in rules and penalties; Providing personal and individual development opportunities for each member of South Valley Chivas Academy; and the identification and recommendation of elite players for higher level soccer teams.
“It's been a devotion of mine, to get these kids into a better life through soccer,” Mendoza said. “I think it would be the biggest win for me if all of them went on to higher education. Honestly, I can't say how much I appreciate the dedication our kids and parents show. Often times we have to fund raise to make tournaments and I'm always impressed with the commitment our parents show to get us there.
“There's also our director for the Academy Amber Hernandez, who I can't thank enough, she has taken these kids and spent a lot of time developing their play and opportunities. Since we come from a small town like Porterville, often times we're really overlooked and underestimated. I think we've certainly proven that we can really make some noise at the end of the day; especially when we see smiles at the end of all of our matches. I'm just so proud of them all and I can't wait to continue playing to see how far they can go this year.”
Captains Javier Martinez and Angel Rodriguez also talked about their time with the team and Mendoza. “Coach Diego is really fun to play with and he does a good job teaching us soccer,” Martinez said with Rodriguez nodding beside him. “We work really hard and coach has us run a lot; but I like playing with everyone so much it's no big deal,” Rodriguez said.
With a polite thank you the boys ran back onto the field to continue their practice with the rest of the team.
“It's a tough ask for parents to take so much time out of their day,” Mendoza said. “A lot of our parents are fieldworkers, so they're sacrificing time and money but its all to do the best for their kids that they can. From doing raffles or food drives for fundraising; to, going to our away games a day early so our kids are on time and have a good rest before each game.
“I’m always so blown away by their love and dedication, they're the glue that keeps this team sturdy and together.”
Team members are: Samuel Espinoza, Diego Garcia, Jesus Garcia, Ira Garfield, Alexander Lira, Armando Martinez, Cesar Mendez, Osmar Placencia, Jetzin Prado, Camilo Palido, Aldo Ramirez, Adrian Rayo, Miguelangel Rodriguez, David Torres, Victor Vargas, Miguelangel Zamora.
Those interested in South Valley Chivas can visit their website at southvalleychivas.com. Their Facebook is at the South Valley Chivas 08 Boys, along with their email chivasacademy@hotmail.com.