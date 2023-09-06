In Department 10 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, the court sentenced
Fernando Abarca Barragan, 56, to 226 years-to-life in prison for child molestation and lifetime sex offender registration.
All of the sexual assaults happened in the Porterville area.
On August 8 a jury found Barragan of guilty of 22 counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 and one count of lewd act upon a child aged 14 or 15. The jury also found true the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that his crimes were committed against multiple victims. Each count is a felony and are considered strike offenses.
• Six of the crimes occurred between January 1, 1996, and September 2, 2002, against a female victim, who was between the ages of 7 and 13 at the time of the sexual assaults.
• Two of the crimes occurred between February 5, 1998, and February 4, 2005, against a male victim, who between the ages of 7 and 9 at the time of the sexual assaults.
• Twelve of the crimes occurred between December 10, 2002, and December 9, 2009, against a female victim, who was between the ages of 7 and 13 at the time of the sexual assaults. An additional crime against the same victim occurred between December 10, 2009, and December 9, 2011, when she was 14 to 15-years-old.
• One of the crimes occurred between November 14, 2010, and November 13, 2014, against a female victim, who was between the ages of 8 and 10 at the time of the sexual assaults.
• One of the crimes occurred between January 1, 2007, and December 31, 2008, against a female victim, who was between the ages of 5 and 7 at the time of the sexual assaults.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Wayt and investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office as well as the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigations.