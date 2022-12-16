Marilyn “Chick” Cerniga was many things to many people, so it's not surprising Porterville Historical Museum treasurer Susan Uptain while simply putting it, also described her in a number of ways.
“She was a sweetheart,” Uptain said. “She was really a class act. Very sharp. Very accomplished.”
Cerniga, best known for riding an Arabian horse in the Tournament of Roses Parade but who was so much more, died on Sunday at the age of 89.
Uptain got to know her while she helped put together an exhibit featuring Cerniga's life that was displayed at the museum in the late summer through the fall. “I got to know her pretty well,” Uptain said. “She was very sweet.”
A plaque given to her by her friends to help her celebrate her anniversary with her husband, Ray Cerniga, described her as a “Horse trainer, Veterinarian, School teacher, Nurse, Farm manager, Writer, Truck Diver, Cancer Survivor.”
As a cancer survivor Cerniga was able to survive breast cancer.
She was married to Ray for 63 years and they lived in the Springville-Porterville area all their lives. Ray worked as a large animal veterinarian and has pointed out Chick could do his job and did do his job as Chick would treat the animals Ray was treating in the same way he treated them while he was gone.
The plaque awarded to Cerniga also described her as a school teacher something that may not be as well know about her. Among her teaching experiences was teaching physical education and at Porterville College.
Cerniga was known for raising Arabian horses. But she was also known as an outstanding artist as she created a number of impressive porcelain and ceramic figurines. She was also an accomplished painter as she painted several outstanding paintings as well.
She won numerous awards in Arabian horse competitions on the national and international level and was a national champion. She was also known for riding her old buggy she brought from Ohio. And she raised breeding short horn cattle for 50 years.
She made some of the costumes she wore while riding her Arabian horses. What's she's best known for is riding in the Rose Parade with John Suttill's Parading Arabians. She rode in the parade with that group for 23 straight years from 1979 to 2001.
After 9/11 out of safety for the riders the riding of Arabian horses in the parade was suspended in 2001. As it turned out 2001 was the last year Cerniga rode in the parade.
Cerniga also got to meet many distinguished people as a result of her love for Arabian horses, including Wayne Newton, who's also known for his love for Arabian horses. Among other distinguished people Cerniga was able to meet was John Glenn, who served as the Rose Parade's Grand Marshal.
Cerniga even rode a mule and showed her mule at the Bishop Mule Days.
She was also an active member of the St. John's Angelican Church in Porterville. “She was beloved by all and will be missed,” said Father Jim Rouse, St. John's pastor.