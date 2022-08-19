Chick Cerniga may be known as the Arabian Horse Lady who rode in the Tournament of Roses Parade every New Year's Day.
But she's so much more than that as a plaque she was given to her by her friends in 2018 to help her celebrate her anniversary with her husband Ray Cerniga.
“Horse trainer, Veterinarian, School teacher, Nurse, Farm manager, Writer, Truck Driver, Cancer Survivor.”
Cerniga's life, which includes her exploits with Arabian horses and so much more, is now being featured in an impressive exhibit at the Porterville Historical Museum's exhibit room. The exhibit will be at the museum beginning today and will run through October 1.
The museum is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cerniga's exhibit will make way for preparations for the museum's always impressive annual Model Train Show, which will open the day after Thanksgiving.
Cerniga's exhibit is also impressive with eight display cases of all of her exploits with Arabian horses and all of her other activities over the years. Two of those display cases include numerous porcelain and ceramic figurines and statues she created that are quite impressive. The exhibit also includes several of her outstanding paintings as well.
“It took a lot of my time,” said Cerniga about everything she has done over the years. “But it was worth it.”
The exhibit also displays awards the 89-year-old Cerniga has won over the years which are many. Cerniga has been a national champion and among the awards displayed at the exhibit is her Top 10 1983 Arabian U.S. National Championship Horse Show Award.
Cerniga has served in numerous organizations and was also presented the International Arabian Horse Association Volunteer Service Award. In addition she's a member of the International Arabian Horse Association Purebred Legion of Honor.
But again her life has been so much more than Arabian horses. She was also known for riding her old buggy she brought from Ohio and even rode a mule. She was also known for raising breeding short horn cattle for 50 years.
The exhibit also includes photos of her with buggy and her in her traditional English riding uniform on a purebred Arabian horse. The museum also includes the costumes and saddles she has used, including costumes she has made. One of the costumes on display is an impressive green costume she made that she wore at the Rose Parade on more than one occasion.
She and her husband Ray have been married for 63 years and have lived in the Springville-Porterville area all their lives. Ray worked as a large animal veterinarian and he was quick to point out his wife was really a veterinarian too as her plaque from 2018 stated. “She took care of all of our livestock,” Ray said.
“She is a farmer,” Ray added. “I am a farmer,” Chick said.
But what Chick is most known for is riding in the Rose Parade with John Suttill's Parading Arabians. She rode in the parade with the group for 23 straight years from 1979 to 2001.
But after 9/11 in 2001 out of safety for the riders to riding of Arabian horses in the Rose Parade was suspended. As it turned out 2001 would be the last time Cerniga rode in the Rose Parade.
But the Cernigas have got to meet many distinguished people over the years as a result of their involvement with Arabian horses. There's a picture displayed at the museum of Chick with Wayne Newton, who's also known for his love of Arabian horses, at a horse show in Scottsdale, Ariz.
When the Cernigas went down for the Rose Parade in Pasadena they had the chance to visit the Gene Autry Museum in North Los Angeles near Griffith Park and across from the Los Angeles Zoo. And they had the chance to meet many distinguished people who served as the Rose Parade's Grand Marshal, including John Glenn.
When asked how many Arabian horses she's had over the years, Chick said, “Oh I don't know, I've had so many.”
“It's been fantastic,” said museum treasurer Susan Uptain about everything Chick has provided to the museum to be displayed. “She's been really great to work with. She's happy with what we did.”
“It's just so fabulous,” Chick said. “It's beautiful.”