It's arguably become one of the most anticipated traditions of the fall in Porterville and it's less than two weeks away.
For the 30th year, Changala's Pumpkin Patch will be open throughout October with opening day slated for October 7. But the pumpkin patch is so much more as it has many attractions where it's located near Olive and Redwood.
“There is nothing new this year, but it is our 30th year for sure and we still have all the great things from before,” said owner Liz Changala as she gave some of their signs a new coat of paint. “We’re just giving it all a facelift. I like to have everything perfect when we open.”
The pumpkin patch originally opened on the corner of Westwood and Henderson.
“I had a pop-up (tent,) a table and a chair. That’s it. No wagons. No corn maze. Just pumpkins,” Changala said. “People had to walk in and carry out their pumpkins.”
Changala said she would get excited on days in which she made $50. When the location was no longer big enough, the family moved to Olive and Redwood. Now Changala’s Pumpkin Patch has three paid employees and a lot of help through the Porterville Unified School District’ students volunteering community hours.
“Many of our chores are done by the volunteers — dusting, straightening, moving things and little chores. And they love it,” Changala said. “In one month, they can achieve all of their community service hours for the whole year. They’re really good kids.”
Many of them will work from Day 1 through the closing of the season at the end of October.
“Then we kept evolving and acquiring new things. We were tiny, now we’re this big,” Changala said as she waved her arms towards the property. “The beauty of what we have here is that it’s our property and we grow our own crops.”
The pumpkin patch was open in 2020, she said. They thought about closing but since they had crops, went ahead and opened.
“We were up 40 percent in attendance. Think about it — there was no school. No sports. No snacks, yet people came repeatedly over and over,” Changala said. “I don’t know if that will be the case this year.”
Beginning on October 7 the pumpkin patch will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Halloween. Admission is $1 per person and free for ages 2 and under.
Activities offered at the pumpkin patch includes the corn maze, the children's Milo Maze, SIT-N-SPIN Pumpkins, a giant haystack offering views of the pumpkin patch, a petting farm with adorable baby farm animals, rubber ducky racing down a duck slide, and an electric carnival train for children who weigh less than 50 pounds. All of the activities are for an additional fee of approximately $1 to $5.
Also on the grounds is an old-fashioned merry-go-round, and a 20-foot-high spiral slide that makes almost two complete turns while sliding down from the top of a giant tractor.
The pumpkin patch itself sits on a 15-acre plot in which one can explore through the patch and look through the 20 varieties of pumpkins Changala's Farm has to offer. Prices vary depending on the size of the pumpkins and the Changalas state they guarantee people will find the pumpkin that's exactly right for them.
Changala's Pumpkin Patch also offers field trips for schools and are available for other events, including children's birthday parties.