Porterville Librarian Vikki Cervantes not only had to deal with the devastation of the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Library that killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
While helping lead the recovery of the library from the fire Cervantes also learned she had breast cancer. And Cervantes had to deal with the library fire recovery, the COVID-19 pandemic and breast cancer while being a single parent.
Cervantes shared her breast cancer story with Sierra View Medical Center and her story can be viewed at https://www.sierra-view.com/press-room/
Cervantes takes a stand on the importance of regular exams. She said during her annual OBGYN appointment in November 2020 to get a mammogram a suspicious dime size spot was found. Cervantes said the spot was found in an area that wouldn't have been found with a self check and wouldn't have been found otherwise.
The images were sent to Sierra View Medical Center’s Imaging Department and that finding ended up not being the issue, it was the 1.5 cm spot in the right breast Dr. Thomas MacLennan found that needed more evaluation.
A biopsy then followed and a General Surgeon in Tulare who Cervantes was referred to by her OBGYN confirmed the spot found MacLennan was cancerous and the size of about half a peanut.
Cervantes made a Winnie the Pooh reference when explaining how she took the diagnosis in stride. “It was because I was a Tigger and not an Eeyore,” she said. “I didn’t ask for this diagnosis but I told the doctor, we have to stay positive like Tigger would to take care of it and whatever steps we have to make to take care of it, I wanted to start right away.”
The biopsy was done in March, 2021 and the surgery that removed the cancerous lesion was done in July, 2021. Additional spots were also found during the that time that were giving Cervantes issues. Precautionary biopsies were done that found no additional cancerous tissue.
After successful surgery, Cervantes asked to be referred to Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center. Dr. Kota Shekar, one of SVMC’s Oncologists put her on an eight week, five days per week radiation regimen.
“I had a great radiation team,” Cervantes said. “They made every visit go so smooth. As a matter of fact, I would leave on my lunch for my appointments and they would get me right in and I was back in my office within 30-40 minutes.”
Since she was responsible for helping to put a library back together for the community, Cervantes said she felt she needed to keep working in such a critical time. She said the accommodating and swift radiation process put her at ease.
Cervantes finished radiation treatment almost one year ago and continue to see Dr. Owen Kim at the Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center once a week. She was put on an estrogen blocker so her body would not produce cancer cells.
Cervantes eventually helped lead the effort that led to the opening of the temporary library adjacent to Grocery Outlet on July 1.
She went to social media to tell her story and to remind others of the importance of getting annual exams and mammograms. In July she posted: “One year ago today, I was recovering from Breast Cancer surgery. I had a wonderful surgeon. I am most grateful for Dr. Mac who has been screening my mammograms for several years…”.
Cervantes has shared numerous thoughts on social media:
Stay on top your monthly self-exam when you're in your 30s.
Stay on top of annual gynecological appointments. “I feel that if I hadn’t been on top of my annual exams, I would be extremely terrified by the finding,” Cervantes said.
The first mammogram is the marker. “There is nothing to be afraid of,” Cervantes said. “It may not be the most comfortable situation, but it only takes the technician but five minutes to get you set up and to take the actual image.
“How technology has evolved, we don’t need to be scared of this process. We need to embrace staying on top of it!”
Cervantes said she felt much support during her the highs and lows of dealing with breast cancer. She said her friends and family were a big part of the process.
Cervantes' mom was diagnosed with stage one lymphoma about 10 years ago and has been in remission for about three years. Cervantes said her mom's experience encouraged her.
Cervantes added Kim and Shekar provided her with valuable information. She also said she's grateful for everyone who was part
A lot was thrown at her and she had to acclimate herself quickly, but she shared that Dr. Kim and Dr. Shaker were very informative. She is grateful for everyone who was with her from diagnosis to treatment including Dr. Abraham Betre in Tulare for annual exams and to those who warmly greeted her in Sierra View’s CTC while she was getting radiation.
It’s almost time for Cervantes' annual exams again and this this time around with having a history of breast cancer and dense tissue, she's having an ultrasound done that's performed here at Sierra View. “There is a high level of comfort when you know Dr. Mac is reviewing everything,” Cervantes said.
“In the course of diagnosis to treatment, I’m a Tigger. I didn’t let the thought enter my mind that this was not going to have a positive outcome.”
