At the 2023 Sierra Winter Classic Beef Show there were hundreds of exhibitors ages 4-21 who showed cattle at the Porterville Fairgrounds in four different competitions during the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
Young people and their families traveled from all over California, and beyond to compete in the show for prizes and money. Prizes ranged from buckles, jackets, vests, feed and a wide variety of items. Generous support and donations from corporate sponsors, feed company vendors and local businesses, cattle breeders and individuals support the show.
The SWC is a project of the Junior Fair Board, a group of 4-H and FFA members aged 14-19. It gives them experience running a Jr. livestock show with help from adult committee members.
They event is also a California Youth Livestock Association that allows exhibitors to accumulate points during CYLA events through the year for year end prizes.
During the weekend 123 steers and 41 heifers were shown, for a total of 164 animals.
Hailey Maggy, 12, from Diablo Vista Middle School won the Junior Showmanship with her steer Jessie. She said, "Hard work pays off."
She's a second generation beef exhibitor, and began showing heifers at 2-years old and steers at 5. She wants to keep showing. She was excited in 2022 to help teach other students about cattle when they went to an agriculture high school.
Suzette Maggy, Hailey's grandmother, said their family has been showing cattle for about 18-20 years.
Caiden Wallace, 16, from Springville, showed his heifer Catty on Sunday. "It's always a great experience to be at the SWC. A fun time, and it's great to let these cattle get used to the barn environment," he said.
Brittney Hefner, of Porterville said she was helping her family during the show. Her brother-in-law breeds cattle.
Megan Sheer is training to be on the Fair Board, and was working at show ring A. She has raised swine for 5 to 6 years and said the 4-H and FFA members not only compete at SWC in Porterville, but at other livestock shows.
Ben Plascencia, 17, a senior at Reedley Middle College High School, won Champion Black Prospect in Show A and B, with his steer Krrsantan. Plascencia is also Secretary of his FFA Chapter.
His mother Clara Phillips-Plascencia, a Porterville High alumnus, said it's Ben's 6th year showing cattle and it's his favorite jackpot show. Porterville is her hometown, and "It's always a great way to kick off the new show year."
Corbin Ferrera from Kerman High School, won Overall Reserve Prospect Champion on Saturday.
It was the first time they'd won. His mother Ashley Ferrera said, "This is a beautifully done show and well organized. This is the second time our family is here and we love it."
Sammie Duysen, Chairman of SWC said "We really appreciate the help and support of all the sponsors and volunteers."