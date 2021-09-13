Everyone was thrilled and looking forward to seeing a live production of Cyrano De Bergerac at the Barn Theater on opening night Friday.
The play was well attended with a crowd of 50 or more.
With a heartfelt welcome back to the theater, Director Charles Hickinbotham said, “Thank you very much for coming down. This has been a long hard time for obvious reasons. The Barn has been hibernating.”
Hickinbotham said all the actors and people who love the theater have been waiting to do what they love and enjoy best, to act, and be in and produce plays.
But what has been missing the most at any performance has been the audience.
“Thank you again for coming out and I hope you enjoy the show.”
The cast of 12 actors put on an enjoyable show in five acts.
The play has scenes of comedy, heroics, drama and pathos and will please the whole family.
Leading man Isaac Hernandez who plays De Bergerac, conveys the right amount of loyalty, ego, passion and heroics, when he befriends and helps the young cadet Christian, played by Erik Tyler, who loves Roxanne.
Grace Loeffler, who plays Roxanne catches the right amount of hauteur and aloofness, but also willfulness befitting a noble lady from the 17thcentury. She has multiple suiters, but will finally, and ultimately pick one of them.
Long time actor Vince Black, playing Ragueneau, the baker and friend of De Bergerac brings comedy to his role, as well as wit and wisdom.
Roxane and De Bergerac have known each other since they were children in the story, and Christian is the new face in town. Roxane is enchanted by the poetic letters she receives which she believes are written by Christian.
De Bergerac is a Renaissance man; poet, a soldier, who believes in love and honor, and will fight to the death when slighted. But he thinks he’s too ugly for true love.
De Bergerac meets the Viscount de Valvert who mocks him. Each trade words and wit until they have a duel.
Hernandez has done a wonderful job creating the role of De Bergerac. He said, “I read the dialogue to understand the context and express the man’s emotions and his compelling story.
“The play has been a lot of fun and it’s going to continue being challenging. It is complex and everyone has done a great job.”
“The play is very challenging because of the language,” says Loeffler. “It is also very long, and similar to Shakespeare. I’m really enjoying my first play at the Barn Theater. And am glad I auditioned. I’ve made a lot of new friends.” She has acted often at the Lindsay Community Theater.
This is the first time Tyler has played a leading man’s role, and he’s enjoying the experience and having fun.
Kallysta Tyler, his sister, said it was the first time she’d played a man’s part, but it was fun. She’s enjoying being in a small part again.
Ambree Bough said being in the show was a great experience, and she’s learned so much being the stage manager as well as acting again.
Ardent theaters goers Traudell Angeles and Don Holzem drove from Visalia to attend the play and said, “We enjoyed the show very much.”
They recently saw a show at the Selma Arts Center called “Head over Heels” that reminded them of a Shakespearean comedy that was outdoors. They’ve traveled to theaters all over the Central Valley and beyond, and said they love the Enchanted Playhouse and the Ice House.
Tickets are being sold for $5 per person for general seating as a thank you to the community for their continued support during the pandemic. The general seating allows spacing between seating per COVID protocol.
“We are doing this play for the love of theater and the need to return to normality,” says Hickinbotham.
Cyrano De Bergerac performances are Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 10, 11, 17, 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees Sept. 12, and 19 at 2 p.m.
The play is being directed by Hickinbotham and Melanie Tyler, with some of the cast playing multiple parts.
Eduard Rostand wrote Cyrano De Bergerac in 1897.
Sets and props in the play are minimal.
Barn Theater actors and management asks everyone wear their masks when entering the lobby and when they’re purchasing their tickets.
When they’re seated with their group or family, they can remove their masks.
For tickets and information call (559) 310-7046 or visit on the Barn Theater website at https://portervillebarntheater.com/tickets-for-cyrano-de-bergerac/
The Barn Theater is located at the corner of Plano Street and Olive Avenue in the theater square across the street from Eastridge Plaza.