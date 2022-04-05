It was a huge turnout for a spectacular sunny Saturday at Veterans Park for the 21st Porterville Celebrates Reading.
Children and teenagers, their parents and loved ones enjoyed a fun-filled day, winning all kinds of books and enjoying literacy related games, book readings, and fun activities at more than 25 festively decorated booths hosted by students, parents and teacher volunteers from local middle and high Schools, the Porterville Library and local service and social clubs.
Porterville Fire Department also had a fire truck at PCR and Porterville Police Department were also there hosting activities for children.
“It seems like a friendly environment, with the whole community being together, “ said teenager Zoey Survenor, who was walking out of the Porterville Celebrates Reading with a friend. “It was very creative, and I like that.”
Ariyiah Brazell, who's a freshman at Porterville Military Academy was reading “I Love You Forever” to young children in a booth. When she’d finished reading, and the children went to other PCR activities, she said, “This is really fun, and a good way to connect with younger children. I’ve never done anything like this before.”
At another booth volunteer Regina Bennett read “Dragon’s Love Tacos” to more children. She said, “PCR is a good event, helping children get used to having books read to them.”
There was a long line of people waiting in line for the Porterville Library’s Wheel-Spin, where Library volunteers were giving out books in a honor-check-out system.
“This is a great opportunity for the kids to get out, especially after the pandemic lockdown,” said Patricia Ayon, with her daughters Camille, Penelope, and Cleto.
Natale Magana, had her face painted, and was having fun at one of the booths. She came over and held her 10-month-old sister, Calliope Diaz Magana. Their older sister Denise De La Cruz said, “It is really good that the schools and the City are doing PCR again after COVID. It’s good to see all the kids having such fun .”
Volunteer Erin Moore read “It’s A Small World” to children at the Summit Charter Lombardi booth. She said, “I love working at PCR. Reading is so essential for these kids.”
SETCO Republican Women had a booth with a volunteer dressed up as Betsy Ross, reading “Keep on Sewing, Betsy Ross,” a story about how the American Flag was sewn by seamstress Betsy Ross. Yolanda Bocanegra said the women’s organization has sponsored a booth at PCR for years, and remarked how reading is so important nowadays. Getting parents to read to their children, since their minds are developing at this young age is important and “it’s important that they hear the spoken word,” Bocanegra said.
Catherine May, PCR Chairperson, who's also on the Porterville Library and Literacy Commission, spoke about how PCR was shut down for more than 2 years, especially when Monache High School had all their booths ready to go, with their theme “How to Train Your Dragon,” which was such a disappointment in 2020, but MHS students put all their booths up for PCR 2022 with all sorts of fun and lively activities for kids of all ages to enjoy.
Yuliana Andrade, with her two children, and whole family, stopped by. She said, “What a great event. It’s so nice to see so many people coming together for the love of books.” Andrade worked at Porterville Public Library for years, and now works for the city.
“Porterville Celebrates Reading is a fantastic event,” said Patience Christenson, “It’s really amazing to see how important reading and literacy are to the people of Porterville. We are very blessed to live in this community and for the support that the PCR event receives.”
When PCR volunteer Erica Peterson finished reading “Dragons Love Tacos” to a group of children she said, “Reading is a great way to engage with children. It allows their imagination to grow.”
Long time library literacy tutor and volunteer, Janice Whitaker, who has been involved with Porterville Friends of the Library since the beginning, said, “I was astounded at the many booths and the attendance was terrific, for more than I expected.
“The attendance was amazing. It’s free and it’s healthy. It’s close by and a great activity for teenagers. All the booths are staffed by students of all age groups. At PCR they are doing community service, but they are having fun doing it, so they really aren’t working, they’re having such a good time, being engaged and enjoying themselves.”