Loved ones and the community Porterville will finally be able to honor one of Porterville's most prominent businessmen who began a business that has become an institution in the community the way he deserves.
On the second anniversary of his death, a Celebration of Life will be held for Bob Hergesheimer, who died two years ago. Of course Hergesheimer began Hergesheimer's Donut Factory in the Porterville Plaza on Henderson near Porter with his brothers, Jim and Carl. The donut shop has been a Porterville institution for decades and is still in the same spot where it began under different ownership.
Hergesheimer died on May 21, 2020 at the age of 67. Due to restrictions over COVID-19 as well as efforts to try to keep at risk family members safe, Hergesheimer's funeral had to be postponed. But a Celebration of Life will now be held on Saturday, May 21.
While Hergesheimer is best now for starting Hergesheimer's, he was involved in many business ventures along with being actively involved in the community. He opened and ran several donuts in and around the community, including Dine O Mite Donuts and one he named Sno-Nuts, which was known for its refreshing shaved ice and his decadent donuts. He was known as an entrepreneur at heart.
He attended Monache High School, graduating in 1972. He work in landscaping right out of high school. He worked in numerous jobs, including as a truck driver, driving one that sprayed water and another that delivered ice.
He also worked for Beckman and at the Fireside Inn. He retired from Save Mart where he worked for 26 years, running the bakery and deli departments. Hergesheimer was known as a hard worker who did whatever he needed to provide for his family.
Hergesheimer gave back to the community in many ways. He coached baseball and flag football and assisted will all the activities and organizations his children was involved with. He also headed up fundraisers, including those for the Monache Marauder Band in which he had classic Mustangs restored by businesses in the area and given away in a drawing at football games. Those fundraisers were known for their gorgeous cars and ended up being wildly successful.
Hergesheimer was known as someone who was a friend to all and as a giving person, especially of his time. He was known as someone who was witty who loved to make people laugh.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling, especially to the Central Coast or the nearby mountains as he also loved camping. He also loved to play poker and attend concerts. He loved NASCAR and the Denver Broncos.
He died on May 21, 2020 after battling some health issues including a stroke which left him paralyzed.
Hergesheimer was born on May 13, 1953 in Burlington, Colo., to Bonnie and James Hergsheimer. He grew up as aon only child during his younger years but discovered as an adolescent he was the youngest of 12 children, six brothers — Tom, Elbert, Lloyd, Carl, Jim and Larry and five sisters — Florence Ila, Bonnie, Daisy and Mary.
He was thrilled when he was introduced to his siblings one by one and enjoyed getting to know them. He was raised by his single mother Bonnie and later his step father Bart Barton came into in his life.
Hergesheimer and his mother moved around a lot but eventually settled in Porterville. He attended a number of schools including Rockford Elementary, Pioneer, and Bartlett Intermediate.
At Monache he met and fell in love with Venus Herrod during his sophomore year. They married on September 12, 1973. They son Aaron Joseph was born in 1974 and their daughter Cynthia Dawn was born in 1976.
Hergesheimer was known as a loving and dedicated husband and father and also became a father figure to his 5 nieces and nephews; Maclovia, Juan, Francis, Ray and Chevella. Beginning in 2007, Bob and Venus raised their great niece Zoe Flores.
He's survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Venus Hergesheimer, son Aaron Hergesheimer, daughter Cynthia Hergesheimer-Olsen, and daughter Zoe Flores; 6 grandchildren — Anthony Hergesheimer, Brittany Hergesheimer, Elizabeth Hergesheimer, Bo Olsen, Jayden Olsen, and Lillianna Olsen; 4 great grandchildren — Lavena, Payzlie, Grayson, and Wayne; sisters Mary Hassig, and Daisy Wiley; Brothers Tom and Carl Hergesheimer.
All of those who would like to be a part of the remembrance and the Celebration of Life for Hergesheimer are welcome. Those who would like to attend can contact Cynthia Olsen, 559-273-8610 for details.