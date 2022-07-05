The 2022 Freedom Fest was larger than ever on Saturday with thousands of people attending from all over the Central Valley. Because of the huge amount of people, there were also huge numbers of cars, with traffic backing up to Highway 190 in the afternoon before the festival started, and also to Highway 65 throughout the afternoon.
"It was a Porterville version of a holiday sig alert that made a 15 minute drive into an-over-an-hour drive," said an attendee.
Porterville Police estimated there were well over 10,000 people at the annual event, which had been postponed due to the pandemic.
Even though there was the traffic issue, people enjoyed themselves. Nothing was stopping them, and many people parked miles away and walked into the Porterville Sports Complex.
The Freedom Fest was widely anticipated and one could tell everyone was anxious to get out and enjoy themselves. It was a day for families, friends, fun, food, entertainment, and glorious fireworks everyone clearly enjoyed.
Many families had planned ahead, with organized games, barbecues, comfy chairs and shelters, so they could watch the fireworks in comfort after an afternoon of activities.
Everywhere one looked children and adults were playing ball games, soccer, volleyball, and other fun activities. DJ Swift was playing great music; a mix of all kinds of music genres to great fun and effect.
As usual the fire department set up their spray zone which young and old alike took advantage of. There were all kinds of great food vendors from delicious kettle corn, to Asian food, tacos, churros, pizza, lemonade and much more.
And of course, the incredible fireworks.
Helen Ortega and her family come every year, and she said, "My daughter comes here from Fresno. Because Porterville has a better fireworks show."
"It's great. This is a wonderful show," said Ramona Romero.
Chris McKinney and his family and friends were relaxing and having a great time. He said, "It took us an hour and a half to get in, but the preferred parking was the way to go.
“The kids are having a blast in the Spray Zone, and everyone is enjoying themselves. Normally we have a bunch of family in town. This is our first year here at the Freedom Fest, and we are definitely coming back next year."
Barbara Ferraro of Springville was relaxing on a blanket and said it was her first time at the festival. "I wish I knew more about this, it's so family oriented.”
Her daughter Kelley Hanson, a baker in Springville, runs Ciderhouse Foods and Bakery, and Hanson was enthusiastic about the festival.
"Friends are playing volleyball, they have cornhole and frisbee golf set up for people to play together," she said. "And people are playing football and the fire department is spraying everyone with water.
It's good old-fashioned fun, and you don't see people glued to their phones, unless they are taking pictures."
"The music is great and for all generations," said Ferraro, "and all cultural genres. They were mixing Jim Morrison of the Doors, with Blondie. And then Garth Brooks with Mariachi music."
"This is a great community event," Hanson. “My boys are playing volleyball with another family, and there are so many barbecues going."
The Monjaras family and friends were playing soccer together and having a great time as the sun was going down.
They said, "Happy Independence Day!"
Before the spectacular and acclaimed fireworks display Efrain Martinez sang a beautiful classic operatic rendition of the Star Spangled Banner which was a pure joy to hear to wide applause from the audience.
Darin Duke and Cassie Kirkland with friends and family had a perfect spot to view the fireworks, and had coolers, chairs and blankets all set up. "I'm happy that we are having the festival again now that COVID is manageable," said Duke.
"I'm glad that we are able to gather and celebrate together at the Freedom Fest," said Kirkland.
Duke spoke about the nearby relocated Eagle Mountain Casino being built, and speculated they might need another fire station nearby. He thought there would several restaurants and an event center.
He's a heavy equipment contractor and works with the forest and fire services.
"This is a great community event and it really makes you feel good inside," said Duke.
"It was worth the wait! It was so great seeing all of our small businesses being supported, as well as the vendors," said Makayla Kirkwood.
She also enjoyed the fireworks with her family and friends.