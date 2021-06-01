There was a lot lost — but there are also signs of regrowth.
Sequoia National Forest posted on its Facebook page photos of the considerable damage done to the area's precious resource – its Giant Sequoias. But the forest service also reported there are signs of regrowth in the Sequoia Crest and Freeman Creek areas burned by the Sequoia Complex.
Effects of the first are still being felt as for the second straight year the Camp Nelson Mountain Festival won't be held. Another traditional event is also going through a transformation as the Springville Apple Festival also won't be held for the second straight year, but the Springville Fall Festival will be held instead.
The forest service reported the Sequoia Complex burned 130,000 acres in the Sequoia National Forest and as a result of the high severity fire hundreds of Giant Sequoia trees more than a 1,000 years old were killed.
And the loss is substantial. A National Parks Service study estimates 10 to 14 percent of the world's mature Giant Sequoias were lost in the Sequoia National Forest and Sequoia National Park as a result of the Castle Fire as part of the Sequoia Complex. The study estimates between 7,500 and 10,000 trees were lost.
“We are working with researchers and ecologists to understand fire behavior during extreme conditions and develop fuels reduction plans to reduce the severity of future fires in the unburned groves,” the forest service stated.
In the burned groves Giant Sequoias have serotinous cones that open after fires, the forest service stated.
The forest service stated Giant Sequoias normally regenerate naturally after a fire. But this year with exceptional drought conditions, the forest service stated it's concerned there are seedlings that won't survive.
“We will be monitoring the burned groves for regeneration and will plan to reforest with a climate smart mix of species including Giant sequoia as needed,” the forest service stated.
And the forest service stated there's regrowth happening in the Sequoia Crest and Freeman Creek areas. The forest service also stated black oak is beginning to sprout.
Sequoia National Forest will hold an informational meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at the Camp Nelson Ambulance Building.
Forest representatives will be talking about the current state of the forest and the future of the forest. Those attending are also encouraged to ask questions.
CAMP NELSON, SPRINGVILLE FESTIVALS
In 2020, the Camp Nelson Mountain Festival couldn't be held because of COVID-19. This year due to areas of the Camp Nelson meadow that's normally used for the festival still closed as a result of the fire, the festival can't be held this year as well.
But Camp Nelson has opened up again, although some of the trails are also still closed said Michelle Rey of the Upper Tule Association. “There was a lot of people up here this past weekend,” Rey said. “It was kind of quiet here for a while.”
Rey said it's planned for the Camp Nelson Mountain Festival, which has traditionally been held the first weekend of August every year, to return in 2022.
SPRINGVILLE FALL FESTIVAL
For the second straight year the Springville Apple Festival, which traditional has been an event held over an entire weekend every year in mid-October, has been canceled. But the Springville Fall Festival will be held this from from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 16.
The Fat Tire Classic bicycling event andApple Run that have been held as part of the Apple Festival have also been canceled.
The Springville Community Club is sponsoring the Fall Festival in which food, vendors, games, drawings, constume contests and a pumpkin decorating contest will be featured. Those interested in an application to be a vendor at the event can pick one up at the Patton House, Chris Smith Realty or A Kut Above. Information is also available on the Springville Apple Festival Facebook page.