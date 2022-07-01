VISALIA — After 28 years following the murder of 10-year-old Angelica Ramirez, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has notified her family the decades-long cold murder case had been solved.
“I’ve sat with them for the past two days telling them what I am about to tell you,” the Sheriff said on Thursday as he opened a press conference held at TCSO Headquarters in Visalia.
Ramiro Villegas, who lived in Porterville in the mid-to late-1990s and frequented flea markets – including those in Porterville, Tulare, and other South County swap meets — was named as the person who took Angelica from the Visalia Swap Meet on March 3, 1994, never to be seen alive again.
Two days after the kidnapping, a farm worker reported the discovery of a small body in a canal in Pixley. The lifeless body lying in the water was identified as 10 year old Angelica, and it was later determined she died from strangulation and sexual assault, said Boudreaux.
Villegas, Boudreaux said later during the press conference, unfortunately died from complications of Valley Fever in 2014 in Mexico.
“I spoke with the family just yesterday and there was no other word but they felt justice had slipped. Because he died 10 years ago, we feel as if justice was not served — but I promise the family that we had never given up on this case….The Angelica Ramirez case has always been a top priority for me in this office,” Boudreaux said towards the end of the press conference. ”Solving her murder took longer than anyone ever wanted and quite frankly, expected.”
The detectives, he said, were determined to not let her memory fade, and were determined to bring Angelica justice no matter how long it took.
“With us identifying her murderer now known, I truly pray for closure and healing for the family,” he said. “Angelica’s killer is no longer a mystery. If there’s any solace, we know that he is dead and I think he has a special place in a certain place,” Boudreaux said.
“But we do know that Angelica is in Heaven and we console with family to make sure they know that the essence of this child, the good Lord never forgets. Closure of this case would have been far more fitting with the arrest of the suspect. I am happy to say as your Sheriff, we are announcing today the Angelica Ramirez case is now officially closed with the suspect identified. Not the ending we would have all had hoped for, but an ending nonetheless.”
Earlier during the press conference, Boudreaux talked about the disappearance of the child, and the investigation.
“I remember that day because I also was also assigned to search,” Boudreaux said. “I remember the desperate feeling we had trying to locate this young girl.”
And for the past 28 years, he said, TCSO has spent numerous hours, has had countless leads, countless theories, more than 200 suspects, and has submitted DNA obtained at the scene to data bases more than 100 times.
And there was never a match, until recently.
In June of 2021, TCSO homicide detectives partnered with FBI to obtain another suspect DNA sample to be updated in a genealogy website.
In February, 2022, TCSO Captain Torres and Sgt. Joshua Lowry, the investigative case-agent in the case, had a breakthrough when the FBI Forensic Genealogy unit partnered with them in a completely different approach.
From that partnership, a private lab performed a genetic profile off the suspect — and uploaded it to two online data bases — both of which are open to public for family tree research — to find genetic matches, Lowry said. And in March, they received a genetic match from someone who uploaded their DNA to that profile.
“From that genetic match, we knew we were close, within two generations, of where the suspect would fall on the family tree,” Lowry said.
They started focusing on distant relatives and located specific family living in southern California and from that family, Lowry said, he identified five male siblings, and he knew the suspect would be one of those five siblings.
With the assistance of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Homicide Gang Task Force and TCSO, Lowry said he went to Southern California several times and collected DNA samples from four of the five siblings — and eliminated the four individuals, leaving one sibling available to be the suspect.
Boudreaux said he asked District Attorney Tim Ward to assign a special council to review the case
“Based on the DNA sample taken at the scene, comparing it to those directly from his family members — as well as new information placing Ramiro in Tulare County at the time of Angelica’s disappearance and murder, the Tulare County Sheriff Office was able to positively identify Ramiro Villegas as the man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and murdered Angelica Ramirez on that horrible horrific day of March of 1994,” Boudreaux said.
As he talked, a large photo of Villegas was unveiled, as well as a board listing the investigation timeline.
Angelica’s younger sister, Micaela Ramirez, then took the microphone to say a few words, thanking the Sheriff and everyone involved for all the work and effort over all the years in finding her sister’s killer.
At least now, she said, they have a face to the killer, and she doesn’t have to worry about “that person being out there doing it to someone else.”
She spoke up about not letting family members to stay quiet if they see someone being abused.
“Notify someone, because this could all had been prevented had someone spoken up,” she said. “This person would have been behind jail had someone spoken up. But they didn’t. So please speak up. Speak up for yourself. Don’t let harm continue affecting everyone.”
She ended by thanking Boudreaux.
“Unfortunately we are not putting handcuffs on the suspect, but we are closing the case,” Boudreaux said just prior to taking questions.
During the questions and answers, it was brought out no other hits for crimes reported to law enforcement were determined with his DNA.
However, Villegas was tied to other sexual assaults on children.
“The first two incidents occurred in southern California area pre 1981,” said Lowry, adding one was 6-7 years old, and the other, 8-9 years old. “And there was an additional victim from Tulare County that we located through this investigation that was never reported to law enforcement, and that victim was 14 years old.”
Boudreaux said the family is truly upset and distraught.
“But one of the things in the meeting that they said was that potential information on a matter coming forward could have been the key to turning us into a lead much, much sooner,” Boudreaux said. “The same message we have, which we have been preaching for the last ten years — if you see something, say something. If you have information even if it feels it's just a hunch, tell law enforcement because it could be the one thing we need to send us in the right direction. She’s right — had there been information come forward a few years back — we would have had the lead that could potentially could have led us to the suspect.”
After answering questions, Boudreaux again repeated the Angelica Ramirez case was getting closed.
“We are positive that this is our suspect on the case. My sympathies goes to the family as I have sat with them in a room personally and (felt) the heartache that they feel,” Boudreaux said. “We pray the closure of this case does bring some type of healing, although momma has really wanted to see him in prison, so that little bit aches. Hurts.”