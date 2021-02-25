An event billed as a “peaceful protest” that has grown into major happening in the City of Porterville has been stopped for now.
Porterville Cars and Coffee has been hosting an event in which car enthusiasts gather at the Porterville Shopping Plaza parking lot every last Sunday morning of the month. The last event, that was held on January 31, brought 400 cars to the shopping plaza parking lot.
Organizers of the event posted on their Facebook page the Porterville City Council has forced them to stop holding the event. But Porterville Mayor Monte Reyes says that's not the case and it's actually the property owner who doesn't want the event to be held at the site.
The event has been held as a “peaceful protest” as far as current COVID-19 guidelines are concerned, organizers have stated.
Earlier this week, organizers of the event posted on Porterville Cars and Coffee Facebook page: “It saddens us to say we will temporarily stop hosting 'Peaceful Protest'/Car Events. The City of Porterville Council has once again called and complained about our events to the landlord, and they've asked us to stop hosting events at their Porterville Shopping Plaza parking lot.
“We can't wait till the City gets a new Mayor and Council Members that actually care about the people and the City itself.”
But Reyes said the city took no action as far as the event is concerned. “It has to do with the property owner not approving of the event,” he said. He added it's a shame what has been posted on social media because it has caused a misunderstanding of what actually has happened.
He said the city has worked with the organization when it comes to trying to follow the most recent guidelines. “We're looking at the restrictions across the state, across the county,” he said.
But he said it is difficult for events of that size to be held while following current guidelines. Organizers of the event have posted on their Facebook page in the past the wearing of masks and social distancing should be respected at the event. But organizers of the event also stated in the past masks weren't required.
“Don't want to wear one that's OK,” organizers stated in a past Facebook post. “BUT please!!! respect!!! the other people's personal space and social distance.”
Current state and county guidelines discourage people from participating in large gatherings and Reyes acknowledged that's an issue, especially with others who may want to hold large gatherings as well.
The organizers of the event posted on Facebook they will continue to patronize the businesses they've been patronizing as part of the event.
“Remember this doesn't mean one can't go to Hergesheimer's Donut Factory, Pizza Factory Porterville
or Taco Truck Cantina and support those business every last Sunday morning of the month. Because you better believe we will be there!” the organizers posted on Facebook.
About the January 31 event that drew about 400 cars, the organizers posted on Facebook: “You guys left us speechless today!! We had close to or over 400 cars at attendance today at our 'Peaceful Protest.' It was the best one we’ve had since starting this! We would have never imaged it would get this big, but it did! Thank you everybody that came out and made this morning special! We had a blast and hope you guys did too!!!”