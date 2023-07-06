The city of Porterville is continuing in its effort to provide affordable housing for its low income residents as the second major affordable housing complex in the community in s little over two months is set to open.
The Carolita Apartments, a $19.9 million, 68-unit affordable housing project, is scheduled to open on August 1. It's expected those selected will be able to able to move into their apartments on that date.
The city of Porterville also held its official opening for the Finca Serena affordable housing complex on May 30. There are 80 units in that complex.
The Carolita Apartments are being developed by the Chelsea Investment Corporation based in Carlsbad, Calif. Chelsea has invested $3 billion in affordable housing while building 15,000 affordable homes.
The Carolita Apartments are located at 1055 W. Pioneer Avenue at the corner of Pioneer and Highway 65 adjacent to Westfield Elementary School. As construction continues east and west bound traffic on Pioneer heading onto and off of Highway 65 are having to use the same lane with traffic control.
Groundbreaking for the Carolita Apartments was held on May 17, 2022. Among those who attended the groundbreaker with California State Treasurer Fiona Ma.
Ma chaired two of the state commissions, the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee and the California Debt Limit Allocation Committee who collaborated on the project.
The Carolita Apartments are situated on a 4.7-acre lot and have many of the same features and amenities of the Finca Serena complex. Like Finca Serena, Carolita also offers one, two and three bedroom apartments.
All of the apartments feature energy efficient appliances including a refrigerator and stove/oven, modern lighting, wood style plank flooring with carpeting, central heating and air condition and can be equipped with cable and/or internet.
Much like Finca Serena Carolita also features a number of community amenities including a community computer room, a playground, picnic area with barbecue grill, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Requirements to be eligible for an apartment include meeting rental and occupancy criteria guidelines and passing credit and background screening. Housing vouchers are accepted.
An interest list is now being formed. Those interested in the apartments can go to www.carolitaapartments.com. But Chelsea spokesperson Myrna Marsten said on Wednesday they were already going through 200 applicants to fill the 68 units.
She added eight of the apartments will be set aside for the intellectually and developmentally disabled.
Finca Serena's complex includes 40 one-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom and 20 three-bedroom apartments. It was developed by Upholdings in collaboration with Self Help Enterprises, the state and the City of Porterville. Forty of the apartments have been set aside for those experiencing homelessness.