If you didn't know, you would have thought Elvis himself had come back!
Elvis, aka Jeremy Pearce, wowed the appreciative fans at Sierra Hills Community, performing Elvis Presley's marvelous music. Pearce also made plenty of new fans during his exhilarating performance singing songs from the mid to late 50's. And beyond.
Before the performance, a visitor, Sheri Smith said, "This guy is so good. He gets better every time. And the fans are all waiting."
Pearce asked the crowd, "Are you folks all ready for some Elvis?" Pearce told everyone he's been entertaining as Elvis since he was 8, and this is his 40th anniversary. He certainly has all the moves and the right energy. He was gracious and attentive to the audience while performing, a real showman.
He has performed 5,000 Elvis shows, and he said "All those moves were a lot easier 20 years ago." He and his wife, Diane, who was managing the sound and lights, always enjoy coming to Sierra Hills, and he said "thank you for having us." Diane said she loves coming to Sierra HIlls, and it's been 10 years.
The community certainly looks forward to their amazing entertainment.
Pearce had all the moves, and gave women in the crowd autographed scarves during his performance. He also spoke about Elvis songs, what made them famous, and told the audience
much factual information about "The King."
Pearce's outfit for example is made by the same company that made the sequined resplendent tight fitting jumpsuits for Elvis. Pearce sang many of Elvis' famous songs from Blue Hawaii, All Shook Up, It's Now or Never, Hound Dog, I Can't Help Falling In Love With You, and Jailhouse Rock.
Pearce says he's performed the song "I Can't Help Falling In Love With You” at many weddings.
Dr. Pam Avila, who's now living at Sierra Hills, said, "This is great. He lifts up all our old hearts and spirits, and makes us feel young again." Sitting nearby Esther Foucht said, "He did a real good job," mentioning she'd seen Elvis in person years ago.
Everyone enjoyed the music and entertainment by the Pearces, and Marilyn Pankey said it was nice to have him so accepting of the audience. "We're not his age, obviously. He did a great job, and I saw him 20 years ago, and he hasn't aged a bit. He's been doing this for 40 years."
"I've been here at Sierra Hills for 12 years," said Martha Brown, "and I've seen Jeremy Elvis Pearce every time and really enjoyed myself. It's always a good show."
Frances Herrmann said, "It was lovely and very sentimental. He's a great performer, and I don't know how he can keep the show going for all these years."
During the show snacks were served to the audience. They were peanut butter, jelly, and banana finger sandwiches, and/ or fried pickles. Some of Elvis's favorites.
"The show was amazing," said Cindy Kelly. She'd never seen Pearce live and up close. His shows have also been at the Barn Theater, in Tulare and Visalia. Ahe said, "But they also served Elvis' favorite snacks which was really fun."
Carolyn Burkey who was also at Sierra HIlls said, "It was an outstanding musical live performance. And he was very good. Really outstanding."