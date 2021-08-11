Hundreds of Burton Elementary students walked down a red carpet Tuesday morning for the first day of Burton School District’s 2021-2022 school year — all of them donning facial masks and what appeared to be new backpacks. And though their mouths were covered by masks, it was still evident most were smiling.
“She’s excited. It’s her first day ever,” said Brooklynne Beavers as she escorted her kindergarten daughter, Skylar Mercado, through the school gates. “It’s harder for me. We have been doing everything together. But I’m excited for her too. She’s going to enjoy it.”
It was a sentiment heard again and again from parents as they led young children by the hand to their respective classrooms. They paused at doors, taking photographs and offering last-minute instructions before having to say their goodbyes at the doors.
“She’s been super excited,” said Amanda Mendoza about her daughter, Melanie. “It’s her first year here. She came from a different (school) district. This is a new school for her so the buildup has been exciting.”
Other parents could be seen, making videos of their children’s first steps onto the campus, or stopping to take photos next to several posters welcoming the students back to school.
Many of the students were led by the hand. Only a few were seen with tears or heard actually crying.
Estefania Walker said she was a little apprehensive to have her young son start school.
“We wanted to get him into pre-K but with the pandemic that was not possible,” she said. “So today is his first official school year ever.”
As the parents talked, Liam looked around the campus, trying to take it all in.
“He’s ready. He wants to be here,” said Brian Walker.
As students arrived on campus, they looked for their name on a big board for classroom assignments before proceeding towards their respective designated classroom.
Outside one of the third-grade classrooms, teacher Leslee Taylor took time to introduce herself to each child before photographing each one next to a sign that read “First Day of Third Grade” as they arrived. She then asked parents a few questions before asking them to say goodbye at the door. One mother could be seen signing “I love you” to her daughter through the open classroom door.
“These kids have not been in a real school for two years,” Taylor said. “They’re all nervous. Some of them have special needs and parents have been giving me little tips about them. But parents seem happy. There’s a lot of big smiles here today.”
Burton School District Superintendent Sergio Mendoza agreed, saying he saw more smiles among the staff, students and parents, then he had in a long time.
“I think one thing we are very excited about is having our students back,” Mendoza said. “I was at Jim Maples Academy this morning and I saw a lot of excited, nervous parents and students, but more excited than nervous.”
Traffic, however, was a bit horrendous, he said, but parents were still willing to park and walk their children to class.
“We let kindergarten parents walk all the way into the classrooms,” Mendoza said. “I felt everything went well. We had the opportunity to open up with less restrictions than we’ve had in a long time. The last time we had a full day of school was March 13, 2020. We had not had full enrollment with full capacity since then until today.”
The Burton School District has nine campuses with an approximate 4,800 students and 478 teachers, aides and nutritionists, not counting bus drivers and maintenance personnel, he said.
“We don’t have the number yet of how many students were here today but we expected the same amount of students coming back,” Mendoza said on Tuesday. “They’re happy to be back.”