Three candidates — all of whom stated they would truly be wholly-locally owned — made their pitch to the Porterville City Council to be awarded the city's third cannabis dispensary at the council's special meeting on Monday night.
The council held the meeting to interview the three candidates, Bloom Farms, Uncle Green and Main Street Apothecary. The city state all three met the requirement of being wholly-locally owned as all three currently own businesses in Porterville. But all three presented their credentials to basically state why they should essentially be considered the most wholly-locally owned.
The three candidates already went through an independent, third party review in which each one was awarded up to 50 points. The council members were unaware of the independent review scores so they wouldn't be biased.
Another 50 points was set to be awarded — 10 points each by the five council members — for a total of 100 points. But council member Kellie Carrillo wasn't at Monday's meeting, so now a total of just up to 90 points will be awarded with up to 10 points from the other four council members — Mayor Martha A. Flores, Milt Stowe, Lawana Tate and Don Weyhrauch.
The council members turned in their scores to City Attorney Julia Lew within 30 minutes of the end of Monday's morning. The results will be announced at Tuesday's council meeting.
The order in which the three candidates made their presentations and were interviewed was determined by lottery. Here's a summary of the candidates' presentations in the order they were given:
BLOOM FARMS
“Porterville born, Porterville raised,” said Maria Marrero in beginning Bloom Farms presentation. “Your local family.”
Marrero is the co-owner of Bloom Farms, so that's a selling point in that the company will have minority-woman ownership, a selling point also made by Uncle Green.
Bloom Farms has third generation local business ownership that has a history of more than 100 years. The company stated it will generate about $70,000 a year in tax revenue for the city. In its financial report Bloom Farms stated it projects to generate in net income more than $650,000 in its first year, nearly $2.4 million in its second year and nearly $8.4 million in its third year.
The business would be located in the former Bob Fields Jewelery building on Main Street. As far as giving back to the community Bloom Farms stated it would establish a community benefits program, the Community Blooms Initiative.
Another selling point for Bloom Farms is its business ownership has gone through 32 payroll audits. While Bloom Farms representatives stated its ownership and management will basically be all from Porterville, George Boyadjian will work with the company as a consultant when it comes to such areas as product supply and compliance. Boyadjian was at Monday's meeting and stated he's a Valley native. He's from 420 College based in Fresno which provides cannabis business training.
When asked about product supply, Marrero compared a cannabis dispensary to a liquor store when it comes to how a liquor store supplies its products. Boyadjian stated when a cultivation license is allowed in Porterville, Bloom Farms would apply for a cultivation license.
Bloom Farms has also stated every penny it makes will stay in Porterville. Bloom Farms has maintained it should have received the license for the third cannabis dispensary all along based on a previous recommendation by the city's cannabis ad hoc committee.
After the first round of applications the ad hoc committee recommended the third dispensary be awarded to either Bloom Farms or the Tule River Economic Development Corporation. Since TREDC is no longer seeking a license, Bloom Farms maintains it should be awarded the dispensary.
UNCLE GREEN
Uncle Green has a dispensary in Woodlake owned by Sabrina Lalani, who would be the sole owner of an Uncle Green Dispensary that would be located at 198 N. 2nd Street in the Spencer Mall building. Todd Winter, Uncle Green's chief compliance officer, also pointed out Uncle Green being a minority-woman owned business as a selling point.
Lalani has nine licenses in Woodlake — 7 for cultivation, 1 for manufacturing and 1 for the dispensary. With a manufacturing license, Lalani can create such products as oils and edibles.
So Lalani's dispensary in Porterville would sell the Uncle Green product. “That brand of product will be local within Tulare County,” stated Winter about the product from Woodlake.
Lalani's husband, Karem Ali, talked about the advantage of Uncle Green supplying its own product. “We grow our own cannabis,” he said. “You can control the quality.”
When Winter used his comparison on where Uncle Green's other products would come from, he stated it would be like a grocery store that sells local and national products.
Uncle Green representatives stated the only reason why it doesn't do cultivation in Porterville is because the city doesn't offer that license so that's why it's cultivation is done in Woodlake. When Porterville offers a cultivation license, Winter said, “we would be the first person to apply for it.”
In its presentation Uncle Green stated its the only owner/business that has met all of the requirements during both rounds of the application process. Lalani has owned Spooky Halloween in Porterville on Main Street for 17 years.
Winter also has a license to deliver cannabis and has his own business, Winter Greens Delivery, with two locations in the Lake Tahoe area and Costa Mesa. He said Uncle Green in Porterville could also potentially get involved in the delivery business.
Winter said Uncle Green intends to hire exclusively all of its employees from Porterville and has a goal to have at least 75 percent of its employees from Porterville.
MAIN STREET APOTHECARY
Dr. Massey Missakian, a chiropractor who owns Missakian Spine Care Center at 83 N. Main, made it a point to state Main Street Apothecary would be “Porterville's only wholly-locally owned dispensary” throughout his presentation, including at the beginning of his presentation. Main Street Apothecary would be located in the same building as his practice at 83 N. Main.
He would co-own the business with Eddie Patterson, who also owns several businesses in Porterville, including 2.0 Coffee, who Patterson and Missakian co-own with their wives.
The name Apothecary represents an old-fashioned pharmacy. “That's the vision we have for Porterville's only wholly-locally owned dispensary,” Missakian said.
Missakian said every business he owns involves health and wellness. He added his business has contacts with doctors that would allow it to advise its customers on what cannabis they should take. “No other dispensary in town can say that,” he said.
He said the dispensary projects gross revenue of $2 million in year one, $2.5 million in year two and $3 million in year three. The dispensary projects $140,000 in tax revenue to the city in year one, $175,000 in year two and $210,000 in year three.
Missakian said the company has enough funding for the start-up costs of $600,000 of which $450,000 would be for construction and for three years of operating costs. He added “all the money that is generated by Main Street Apothecary will stay in Porterville.”
He also compared the dispensary to a grocery store when commenting on how the product will be supplied. He said while he's never had to do a payroll audit he has plenty of experience dealing with the highly regulated health care industry.
He added in five years he sees the city awarding its only manufacturing license “to the only wholly-locally owned dispensary.”
COMMUNITY FEEDBACK
Greg Shelton, a former Porterville City Council member, stated he was involved with the process of establishing cannabis dispensaries in the city 10 years ago and criticized the current process.
“I think this process has been flawed,” he said. He added it's allowed those who “game the system” to be awarded dispensaries and “that's what you get.”
He said all of the applicants should be awarded a license and “let the market decide.” He noted in Farmersville five licenses were awarded but only two dispensaries were established. “Instead we're picking winners and losers,” Shelton said.
Rae Dean Strawn was also at Monday's meeting again to speak on behalf of Bloom Farms, saying the process has been unfair to them. “This process is uncalled for,” she said. “It should have never happened.”