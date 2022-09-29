Janice Ledgerwood's “Campus Cuties: Trophy Wives Prep Program” Art Exhibition will come to the Porterville College Gallery beginning on October 3.
The public is invited to see the exhibition from October 3 through 27. The gallery is open from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 Monday through Thursday.
Ledgerwood’s work as an artist embraces both established and emergent technologies while examining the places where feminist philosophy and theory, political ideologies and theories, popular cultural production, personal experience, and narratives (both fictional and real) intersect. The Campus Cuties, as named and produced by Marx Toys in the mid-twentieth century, are two series of six-inch figurines of women in contemporary clothing of that time.
Since Ledgerwood’s discovery of this toy series, it has been a focus of her work. For this exhibition, the artwork explores the confluence of contemporary political discourse with history, pop culture, and women’s roles, status, and participation within Western society.
Through her work, Ledgerwood takes direct aim at women who support, promulgate, and participate in their own oppression and that of other women through their collaboration with patriarchy, misogyny, nativism, white supremacy, and fascism. The sculptures in this exhibition are 3D-printed mid-century figurines that are hand-painted and displayed on pedestals designed in Photoshop and produced with a laser cutter.
Ledgerwood has exhibited in both group and solo exhibits throughout the United States as well as in France and the Netherlands. In addition to her show here, Ledgerwood is participating in a group exhibition at Clovis Community College.
For the Clovis Community College exhibition, The Trophy Wives is a cheap, gawdy and shallow offering of thanks for women’s skilled, yet unpaid physical and emotional labor during the pandemic.
Ledgerwood earned her BFA at Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles, and her MFA at Cal State Fullerton. Prior to her tenure at the State Center Community College District, Ledgerwood lived and worked in southern California as an adjunct professor at USC and various community colleges, as an art museum director and as a community art gallery director where she organized and curated a variety of exhibitions. Ledgerwood is currently a tenured art and multi-media professor at Clovis Community College.
Parking is free. Call Jim Entz, 791-2257 for more information.