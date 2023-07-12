CalTrans is sticking to its “aggressive” schedule when it comes to reopening Highway 190 above Springville to Camp Nelson and eventually to Ponderosa.
CalTrans District 6 which covers the Central Valley has posted on its Facebook page it hopes to have one-way traffic with a pilot car that will open Highway 190 to the public from Springville to Camp Nelson by July 28. Currently only residents and those who are working in the area are supposed to use Highway 190 and the highway above Springville continues to be closed to the public.
In the spring CalTrans reported at a Tulare County Association of Governments meeting what County Board of Supervisors chairman Dennis Townsend, who represents the area in the fifth district, referred to as an “aggressive” schedule to have Highway 190 from Springville to Ponderosa open by the end of the year despite the extensive damage caused by the flooding. CalTrans estimates cost of the repairs will be $27 million.
CalTrans reported at that TCAG meeting it expected to complete the repairs on Highway 190 to above Cedar Slope by the end of the summer and expected to complete the repairs of the highway up to the North Road at Ponderosa by the end of the year.
While there has been much skepticism CalTrans could pull off such an ambition repair schedule, CalTrans has maintained it can meet its ambitious schedule.
Repairs are now continuing and once work is completed within the closure area now in narrower sections of the roadway, the west end of the closure at Rio Vista will move five miles to the east at Wishon Drive, cutting the closure area from 13 miles to 8 miles.
There are two areas being worked on where Highway 190 is narrower in the closure area and that work is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Once that work is completed the closure area can be reduced from 13 to 8 miles.
Even though that leaves a remaining eight miles to Camp Nelson, CalTrans believes it can begin one-way traffic control with the use of a pilot car for the public to Camp Nelson by July 28.
CalTrans states drivers should expect delays of up to 45 minutes depending on how much traffic there is and road conditions. The last 8 miles to Camp Nelson are the route the pilot car will take 24 hours a day.
There will be delays as one direction clears before the pilot car goes in the other direction. But there will be no access restrictions in place to the public once CalTrans begins to use the pilot car. CalTrans stated it expects to have one-way traffic control with a pilot car beginning July 28.
The pilot car will take traffic as far as Camp Nelson and will turn around towards Springville. This will be in effect until the repairs along Highway 190 to Camp Nelson are completed.
Work that has been continuing this week include backfilling of a washout at Bellnap Creek followed by the building of the final headwall and paving of asphalt in the area. Continued debris removal from Camp Nelson to Redwood Drive is also being done along with slope repair from Wishon Drive to Pierpoint.
Highway 190 will remain closed past Camp Nelson at Sutherland Drive.
There has already been concern expressed about opening Highway 190 to the public with a pilot car with those saying Highway 190 should continue to be open just to residents and workers. A meeting has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 at the Camp Nelson Fire Station at 1500 Camp Nelson Drive to discuss the upcoming plans to open Highway 190 to traffic. Those who have concerns and suggestions can express them at the meeting.
The effective closure of Highway 190 has obviously been detrimental to the economy of the Camp Nelson and Ponderosa areas.
In addition the Camp Nelson Mountain Festival scheduled for August 4-6 has been canceled for the third time in four years.
The festival had to be canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and in 2021 due to the Sequoia Complex Fire. The festival returned last year in 2022 but has had to be canceled again this year due to the flooding.