Calico Mermaid Quilt Fabric Shop is celebrating 12 years in business this weekend. On Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 the shop, at 122 N Main Street will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Birthday surprises and special pricing will be featured. The staff states they appreciate all their loyal customers for their support.
Through the years, owner Georgia Goode recalls many wonderful quilting classes and special events, as well as surviving COVID interruptions. Local quilters have taught many classes to introduce quilting and improve skills for the accomplished quilter. The shop has hosted teachers from all over the state who have come to share their expertise in new techniques.
live Facebook shows on Thursday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Monday Morning Splash Sales on social media have become routine for the customers and staff, who ship all over the U.S. on a regular basis. Participants have a good time interacting during the live show as they shop. The live show has been a way to stay connected with sewing friends, far and near.
During the past year, local sewing retreats have become popular with many local and out of town participants. Those who attend bring their sewing projects and enjoy sewing with their friends.
Georgia and her staff of mermaids host sewing retreats at SCICON as well. Participants join in from all over California and out of state. They spend a weekend sewing without interruptions in the beautiful mountain setting.
The local quilt show, Best of the Valley, will be held on April 14 and 15 at McDermont X in Lindsay. Calico Mermaid will have a vending booth with demonstrations and new merchandise at the show which features an incredible array of competition quilts. More information is available at botvquilts.com.
Calico Mermaid is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Follow Calico Mermaid on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.