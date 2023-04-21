As it has annually done the Porterville Sports Complex again was the place for the CalFire Tulare Unit to train its seasonal Firefighters for the upcoming summer season.
There were 71 firefighters who trained all week, including field training on Wednesday through Friday at the Sports Complex as CalFire transfers from the winter to the summer season. The training wrapped up on Friday as the firefighters will begin in their new duties on Monday.
The Sports Complex is used every year for the training. “This is always an exciting time of year,” said CalFire training chief Justin Bridger.
Bridger said he was thankful to the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services for being nice enough to allow the department to “use this wide open field,” referring to the Sports Complex.
There will be a total of 86 CalFire firefighters going on duty on Monday. An additional 15 firefighters have been training to work on hand crews at the Porterville Developmental Center.
Bridger said many of the firefighters training this week have returned and are veteran firefighters while there were 18 new firefighters who participated in this week's training.
The training is mandated for the department to meet state and national fire protection standards. “It's imperative,” said Bridger about the training.
He said the training allows the department to “ensure that w're providing the best service to the public that we can.”
Among the training the firefighters participated in this week at the Sports Complex included laying hoses for wildland fires and ladder skills. The firefighters were training to work on engines and on hand crews who mainly fight wildfires.
But CalFire essentially works on any kind of fire or emergency and the firefighters who trained this week will be available to work anywhere in the state as needed. CalFire works on a mutual aid basis on such incidents as structure fires and vehicle emergencies.
With structures are under the jurisdiction of county and city firefighters in the county the wildland surrounding those structures are under the jurisdiction of CalFire.
As far as the firefighters training this week, Bridger said. He described them as “a bunch of young, enthusiastic, motivated firefighters coming on.”
Bridger stated when CalFire Tulare is at peak staff this summer it will seven hand wildland fighting crews consisting of 140 firefighters and 11 fire engines staffed at its eight fire stations in the county.