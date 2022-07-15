On Wednesday a group of local environmental conservationists from Visalia, Porterville, Springville, and surrounding areas gathered with a group of college students from across the country and graduate students from Long Beach State who have been doing extensive research and fieldwork at River Ridge Ranch, which was funded by the National Science Foundation.
Eight students collected their data for two weeks at River Ridge and returned to Long Beach State for two weeks to decipher their findings and prepare their presentations.
Representatives from Circle J/Norris Ranch, Tulare Kings Audubon Society, Sequoia Riverlands Trust, The Tule River Tribe, and other local groups were the audience for the student presentations, along with various graduate students and professors from Long Beach State and other universities.
Before the presentations everyone gathered to have delicious tacos with the fixings prepared by Route 65 catering, and everyone got to meet and greet each other, as well as renew friendships. It was a convivial gathering.
Graduate student Sara Avrit from Long Beach said enthusiastically she likes to go to River Ridge because it's a place with little cell reception. "It's really great being here where no one can talk to me, and that allows me to devote more time to the Oak seedlings and saplings. Gary (Adest) is the best. He always has an answer to my questions."
Dr. Gary Adest, River Ridge owner, welcomed everyone to the presentations, and said the audience ranged in age from 8-months to 80-years-of-age.
He said the presentations weren't going to be a dry-as-dust presentation, like "how to graze without cows," which drew a laugh. But he, together with Dr. Barbara Brydolf, River Ridge co-owner, are temporary caretakers of the land, he acknowledged the First People and he said he was happy they were on Native Land. He also thanked Route 65 Grill for providing dinner.
"For the Love of the Land, the Love of the Earth, and Honoring the Ancestors," said Adest, who then spoke about River Ridge being an education demonstration Ranch.
Professor Paul Laris spoke next about working with Adest and Brydolf on the ranch together with the undergraduate students and graduate students.
With the three year grant at River Ridge, the key objective is to move the ranch from working land to a working reserve, Laris said.
After the presentations Adest explained “storing carbon is important to reduce the greenhouse effect of gasses, such as carbon dioxide and methane, trapping heat in the atmosphere and causing global temperature to rise. Land management that involves planting and protecting of native trees and shrubs can provide additional income to large acreages, such as ranches, in already-existing carbon markets and cap-and-trade programs. California already has such a system."
In the first presentation undergrads showed how they measured soil carbon in different locations and under different conditions throughout the ranch, using the data collected to figure out how much carbon sequestration (carbon capture) is occurring and the potential for carbon payments in a carbon market/offset program.
The next presentation was called "What Makes a Chorus" by three more students who used digital mail sound recording devices mounted on posts to track bird biodiversity and habitat use on the ranch. Motion-sensitive cameras accompanied the recorders to provide verification. Students were able to ‘train’ the audio recorders to identify birds by species, so thousands of data points could be obtained by location and time of day.
They found 18 different bird species in open pastures and wooded areas during three weeks in June.
They concluded the audio recordings and the accompanying software have great potential for studying not just birds, but frogs, bats and insects, too.
One of the comments from the audience was birds commonly present in the area, such as Red-Tailed Hawks, California Quail, Wild Turkey and Turkey Vultures were not reflected in the data collection. An interesting discussion about breeding season, sensitivity of the devices and whether birds produced sounds ensued. The audience was quite engaged.
The students also suggested they use seed traps in further research.
The third and last presentation was by the Tree Team, composed of undergraduates from the Research Experiences for Undergraduates program and Long Beach students who have been studying the trees at River Ridge for a number of years.
Their main goal was to estimate the trees’ weights, or biomass, by flying a drone over River Ridge and measuring tree leaf volume, tree trunk diameter and height of the trees for each of the three commonest species — blue oak, live oak and buckeye.
By measuring the trees and using equations to calculate biomass, they calculated the carbon storage in the aboveground portion of the trees.
As with most analytical artificial intelligence software, there were problems to overcome because the software couldn't differentiate between trees when their canopies overlapped. That’s why studies of this kind take years, although doing it on foot might take decades. In fact, using remotely-gathered imagery, one of the faculty is working on mapping every tree on the planet.
“It was a huge amount of work”, said undergrad Oscar Valdez, “but the results were still very good. Using modern technology is a great help.”
The Tree Team wants to move forward after they improve the model, so they can measure aboveground biomass on Circle J/Norris Ranch, Sequoia Riverlands Trust’s Blue Oak Ranch and other local ranches.
Brydolf asked if Valdez got the impression hey were missing smaller trees. Valdez thought they could get a more accurate representation of small trees if they used Lidar and Geolocation software.
Valdez and other team members are mapping trees by species and would like to test the software model on other local ranches so they could see how slight geographic differences affect the software.
The audience applauded and asked questions from each group. And all the use of new technology was impressive, leaving people with a lot to say and food for thought.
"It was intriguing that the students could come up with their analysis in such a short amount of time," said Zona Franco.
Bud Darwin, Education Director from Sequoia Riverlands Trust, said the opportunity for college and graduate students to learn and apply their education in real world experiences working with professionals at a working ranch was tremendous. And by collecting data to address the environmental challenges they could help solve problems.
These students did real field research at River Ridge, and then they presented their findings to the audience.
"It is thrilling to hear about the research work these young people completed. I learned a lot," said Nancy Bruce, former director of Circle J/Norris Ranch.
Joan Parker from Tulare Kings Audubon Society said it was a wonderful beginning of a future ongoing long-term research program, which is unique to Tulare County.
The undergrad students who took part in the research projects from Long Beach State at River Ridge were from Idaho, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Michigan, and California.
"We all loved getting to know each other," said Jackie Bui, one of the three undergrad students on the Tree Team research project.
Another of other students, Lauren Sims said, "We all thought the research program was kind of daunting at first, but we all couldn't wait to come back to River Ridge (when we were working on it.)”
“Gary offered us a really beautiful location to learn and do our research and experiments using new tools and methods,” said Claire Manning. She confirmed they used geospatial technology with all of the research projects.
Moira Smith from Delaware said with enthusiasm, "If you haven't stayed at River Ridge Ranch yet, you are missing out."
All of the undergrad students thanked Professor Paul Laris, Scott Winslow, Mystyn Mills and the rest of the Long Beach State Geography Department faculty for guiding them in their projects.
They thanked Gary Adest for his guidance, hospitality, and for offering his ranch as a research site.
And they thanked the National Science Foundation for funding their research.
They also thanked graduate students Sara Avrit, Mina Nada, and Brendan Schultheis for helping them with their projects.