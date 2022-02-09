TULARE – Opening Day of the 55th World Ag Expo had thousands of visitors passing through the main gates Tuesday morning.
“We are excited to be ‘Back in Ag-tion’ in 2022,” said Steve Wilbur, 2022 World Ag Expo Chairman in his welcome.
“Like so many, we had to put part of our life on hold for the pandemic. But unlike so much of the world, agriculture was deemed essential and production ag was business as usual. My dairy, cotton, and other field crops didn’t stop, and like so many of you, neither did I.”
The opening crowd wasn’t as heavy as previous years, said Volunteer David Kahl who said he has been volunteering and/or working at the World Ag Expo since the mid 1970s. However by 1:30 p.m., the crowd looked as it has in previous years.
“We’ve missed it,” said Ellie Birch of Visalia who was there with her two sons, Remington and Duke, and her cattle rancher father, Robert Marble. “The boys are obsessed. We’ve been coming every year. We were really sad (it closed last year) and are happy it is back on.”
As she talked, the boys could be seen pulling her arm in different directions as they begged to climb up on tractors and other farming equipment.
“It’s great,” said Marble, who appeared to be having as much fun as the boys. “My first time here was in 1973 or 74. It was much smaller back then.”
Marble, who said they also raised hay, said it’s nice to attend without the need to buy anything at all.
“It’s just entertainment,” Marble said.
He wasn’t the only one getting entertained at the world’s biggest farm show. Hundreds of high school teens could be seen walking around in groups, many of them from high school FFA groups, checking out the various booths and products – and testing their strength and skill abilities during contests at several exhibits.
David Huerta of Avenal tried his hand at using a Massey Ferguson tractor’s back hoe to pick up a small football, which he then needed to place on a cone before picking it up again and dropping it into a bucket. The winning time to beat was one minute – which he didn’t beat.
“I’ve driven tractors, yes, but never with a scoop. It was easy at first but then it got a bit finicky and I dropped the ball,” he said and laughed. “But it was a lot of fun.”
Nearby, Julian Gonzalez, an FFA member of Delhi High School, who said he was attending with 40 FFA Ag students, tried his luck on a high striker. After a couple of his friends failed to ring the bell, he picked up the heavy mallet and managed to ring the bell on his first try as his friends cheered and laughed.
“We’re just having fun and exploring,” he said. “But also learning.”
The group didn’t have to write anything down, he said, but they would share what they learned once they were back in class.
In the WW Lvestock Demonstration Pavilion, Tyson Brem, part of the California Youth Ag Expo, talked to high school FFA students on goat fittings.
Other students could be seen fascinated with products.
BEEHOME
Elijah Sanders, an FFA member from Porterville High School watched in fascination as Omri Eliav and Shlomki Frankin from Israel explained their product – Beewise – Earth’s first robotic beehive, complete with a solar panal array that sits atop a fully powered Beehome, saving energy and maintenance.
“We call it Beehome. It saves bees and improves pollination,” Eliav said. “It has 24-48 hives. It also has a robotic arm that does what a beekeeper does but remotely. It allows you to inspect and treat (the colonies) from afar.”
The Beehome is the world’s first smarthome for bees, said Beewise spokesperson Kristen Hoff.
The machine scans the honeycombs to monitor for pesticides, inspects for disease and reports hazards and threats of the colony.
“Each Beehome leverages precision robotics, computer vision and artificial Intelligence, and hosts approximately 2 million bees,” Hoff said. “It monitors the insects 24/7 and reacts in real-time to protect the bees from threats like parasites or irregular temperatures. The smart technology saves the bees, and is able to double pollination capacity and honey production.”
“I’m curious about it. It seems like an effective machine,” Sanders said.
Erin Deak of Morro Bay was also fascinated with the system.
“I’m a ranch hand and bee keeper so I am always interested to see new products,” she said. “This is news to me. I had never heard or seen this. I’ve seen the layout – elongated – of beehives – but nothing like this. I think it’s interesting.”
Deak said she’s always researching on how to kill Varroa Mites in beehives.
“It’s a bee hive pest and hard to prevent,” she said. “I’m curious to see how they can do it autonomous.”
The smart Beehome is saving the bees, Eliav said, since each year a good percentage of honeybee colonies disappear at a rate that’s economically devastating to farmers.
The Beehome sends alerts in real-time if a problem arises requiring someone to intervene, constantly monitors for pests, applying pesticides where needed, and the AI is used to identify when a colony could be preparing to swarm, and prevents the event by adjusting conditions.
The Beewise Inc exhibit and Beehome is located inside the Corteva Agriscience Center, space 3524 and 3624.
The World Ag Expo continues today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.