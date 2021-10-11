Despite weeks of fires, smoke, COVID-19 and other earthly restrictions, rain on Wednesday brought some relief and clearer skies to a beleaguered Central Valley and Porterville, and a superb music was featured at the 15th annual Buzzard Fest on Saturday.
The entertainment was unmatched for the concert attendees at the concert, with some dropping by throughout the evening, like the Buzzards, to hear their friends play, or sing.
Many hundreds of buzzards came to roost at their annual nesting grounds around the Porterville Barn Theater, and were serenaded by the talented Sycamore Bend Bluegrass band from Fresno, while Dan Stein introduced the band to the audience, with Michael McDonald on the mandolin, with his son Travis McDonald on the bass, Stein on guitar, with Doug Carlton on the Dobro, and Steve Hall playing banjo. Hall said, “Thank you for coming out here.”
Sylvia Harrell and some of the ladies from the “Crack-O-Dawn” dancers got up and danced to the music, while the band played, and people just enjoyed themselves.
Sara and Armando Silva said the musicians are always excellent at the Buzzard Fest and they enjoyed the concert.
Besides playing up tempo instrumentals and songs Dan Stein and Michael McDonald wrote during the band’s first set, they also played some John Prine songs during the evening, that were memorable.
Host and festival organizer Ralph Bourne officially welcomed the buzzards at 6 p.m.
He dedicated the buzzard festival to his friend, the talented and beloved local musician Bill Warner, who also wrote 10 to 15 books of “pomes” (poems) as Warner called them, and would perform them at the buzzard fest along with his music on the “diddly bo” which he made. Warner passed away in March 2020. Bourne said, “Bill felt you should write poems whenever, if you were sad, or if you were happy, whenever.
“Some of them were fairly serious, some are heartbreaking, and some are really funny.”
Bourne next sang a song written by Warner, “Write me a pome on this great afternoon, write me a song on this great afternoon,” . . . that ends with the line . . .”So I know I’m not alone.”
On a more upbeat note, Bourne played the traditional “Ricky Roadkill” song, and had the audience sing along, as well as playing and singing a few more songs including, “Waiting on the Midnight Train,” on his keyboard.
Kathleen and Nat Briones, who had just arrived, said the Buzzard Fest is a wonderful tradition and they loved being part of it.
“It’s always a joy to attend the Buzzard Fest. It’s unique to our town,” said Bob Merzoian.
Local musician Richard Frost played the guitar, and sang four enjoyable and different songs, two of which were “Desperado,” and “King of the Road.” He said, “This is a really nice thing for us to get together and support the Barn Theater. We lost many people active in the theater last year, so thank you for being here.”
Bob Merzoian and Kathleen Briones next stepped up on stage, with Merzoian playing the guitar.
Briones sang a fabulous rendition of George Gershwin’s “Summertime,” and both Merzoian and Briones sang a powerful duet of “House of the Rising Sun” written by Woody Guthrie. Another favorite of Merzoian’s, which he both played guitar and sang was “The Dust Pneumonia.”
Sycamore Band played their second set and started with a song about California, after which Stein said he hoped the fires would “go away” and we’d get some rain. He also thanked the audience for all their applause.
Stein next announced the song, “The Hangman’s Ride,” which they changed on the spur of the moment to, “The Buzzards Ride,” which was a great up tempo bluegrass instrumental, with the dobro, mandolin, guitar, banjo and bass.
The band played another half-dozen songs or more, and everyone enjoyed the evening, many staying well until the end, when it got chilly.
The band members played the final instrumental piece and Stein said, “Thank you, and God Bless, and we’ll see you again. And another 15 more years for the Buzzard Fest, he said.