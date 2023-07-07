Jordan Church knows she wouldn't have been able to do what she's done if she hadn't attended Butterfield Charter High School in the Porterville Unified School District.
The independent study program she took advantage of at the school has helped her qualify for the Cinch National High School Finals Rodeo for two straight years. She qualified in light rifle for nationals as a junior last year and Church, who recently graduated from Butterfield, qualified for nationals again as a senior this year.
It's the third overall time Church has qualified for nationals as she also qualified for the National Junior High School Rodeo Finals in light rifle as an eighth grader. Church has been competing in the California High School Rodeo Association since she was in seventh grade.
She has also been a qualifier in numerous events over the years for the State High School Rodeo Finals. Church competed again in the State High School Rodeo Finals this year in Bishop. She finished 10th in breakaway roping and placed fifth to qualify again for nationals in light rifle.
“Attending Butterfield helped me do the work where I can when I can,” Church said. “That allowed me to attend a lot of rodeos and rode events.
The 75th annual National High School Finals Rodeo will be held July 16-22 in Gillette, Wyo. The event features more than 1,700 competitors from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, New Mexico and New Zealand. The event is the world's largest rodeo.
Competitors will compete for $150,000 in prizes and in addition more than $150,000 in cash along with $375,000 in college scholarships.
Church will compete in the light rifle qualifying round on July 18. The top 20 finishers will advance to the short-go finals round on July 19. The obvious goal for Church is to finish in the top 20 to advance to the short-go round.
In light rifle competitors shoot from three positions, lying down, kneeling and standing the the total score is added up to determine the top finishers.
As someone who grew up on a ranch Church has been shooting since she was 8 or 9. “Just growing up I've always enjoyed shooting a BB gun and any sort of rifle,” Church said.
And it was logical would begin shooting as a sport. “I've always enjoyed the competitive part of it,” she said. It's just always been a lot of fun for me.
Live broadcasts of each NHSFR performance will air online at www.thecowboychannel.com. Performance times begin at 7 p.m. July 16 and continue daily at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. through July 22.
To follow the competition at the NHSFR and for complete results daily, visit NHSRA.com. Along with the chance to compete in the event, competitors have the chance to enjoy other activities such as contestant dances, family-oriented activities, church services sponsored by Golden Spur Ministries and shopping at the NHSFR tradeshow.
Church said she will either attend Fresno State or Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and plans to major in agricultural engineering with a minor in meat science.
Those who would like to support Church with her trip expenses can call 559-359-3586.