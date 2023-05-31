Student speaker Jordan Church summed up what Butterfield Charter School is all about during her address.
Church credited Butterfield's independent study program for allowing her to maintain her busy schedule, which included competing in rodeo at the state and national level. Church made her remarks during Butterfield's Commencement Ceremony on Tuesday at the Buck Shaffer Theater at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium.
“I am very grateful for the opportunities that the independent study program provided me,” Church said. “This enabled me to have a flexible schedule for my busy lifestyle and prepare for college.”
Church said she was “honored to stand before you on this momentous occasion to celebrate our achievements” as she acknowledged her fellow Butterfield Class of 2023 members.
She also credited Butterfield's staff with her success. “I want to acknowledge the incredible teachers, mentors and staff who have been instrumental in my success and the staff at Butterfield for always being so helpful to all of us. Thank you for your devotion and mentorship.”
Church also told the graduates they were just starting. “To my fellow graduates, I want to remind you that this is only the beginning. As we go out into the world, let us remember the lessons we have learned her at Butterfield Charter School and throughout our education.”
She talked about the adversity the class faced, including the COVID pandemic. “We have persevered through many roadblocks, most recently COVID,” she said. “We were able to continue our education despite numerous hardships and we have come out on the other side of this strong and more independent.”
Church went onto say, “I'm proud of myself.” And she also told the graduates “you should all be proud of yourselves.” In addition she thanked family and friends for her support.
Butterfield Class of 2023 member Briar Rose Tillery, the reigning Veterans Homecoming Queen, Miss Porterville, welcomed everyone to the ceremony before the procession of graduates to the stage.
In her welcome, Tillery said, “I would like to remind you that we are here for the graduates and our actions and conduct tonight will show our respect for the accomplishments of these graduates.”
Then it was time for the procession of the graduates to the stage followed by the Porterville Military Academy Color Guard presenting the colors for the National Anthem. Tillery then led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
After Church spoke, Elvia Cantor Sanchez gave an address in Spanish. Then it was time for the graduates to receive their diplomas.
“We are here today to recognize your accomplishments and perseverance as you graduate from Butterfield Charter School,” Butterfield assistant director Dennis Doane told the students. “These diplomas are symbols of four years of hard work and dedication as you studied and developed as educated community members and leaders.”
After all of the graduates received their diplomas it was then time for Doane to officially recognize all of the Class of 2023 as graduates.
“Butterfield Charter School Class of 2023, you have now received your diplomas signifying your completion of all state and local requirements for graduation/ By the power vested in my by the State of California and the Porterville Unified School District I pronounce you graduates of Butterfield Charter School.”
Doane then asked all of the graduates to move their tassels from the right side to the left side of the graduation caps to signifying their graduation.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I am proud to present the graduating class of 2023,” Doane then said.