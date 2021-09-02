Burton Middle School's football and volleyball teams traveled across town to take on Bartlett Middle School for their season opener on Tuesday, playing for the first time since 2019.
Both Burton varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams swept Bartlett, with Burton's varsity winning 25-21, 25-19. Jaylee Alavrico served for six aces for Burton.
Burton won the junior varsity match 25-8, 25-6. Jazmin Rose Regaspi served for 14 aces and Alexis Intasone added three aces for Burton.
The Burton football team lost to Bartlett 22-8. Daniel Meza scored Burton's touchdown had had three receptions for 35 yards. Giovanny Rodriguez scored the two-point conversion and had six carries for 55 yards. Noe Garcia added a 30-yard reception for Burton.
The Burton Middle School Cross Country team will travel to Woodlake today to open its season. Burton's volleyball and football teams will next play on Tuesday, September 7 at Summit Charter Intermediate Academy.