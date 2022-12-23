The Burton Middle School StepUp team of seventh and eighth grade students recently conducted two community service Christmas projects, one a holiday toy drive and the other to show appreciation for Sierra View Medical Center staff.
In one project the BMS StepUp team led a “Toys 4 Teens” drive. BMS students identified a need for a Christmas toy drive to focus on older students, ages 12-17. They offered a drop off box and event to collect the toys.
On Monday students did their last drive at the BMS campus and worked with CASA of Tulare County to distribute hundreds of donated items. Kiwanis of Porterville and the Porterville Area Coordinating Council also offered generous donations to our students. ]
The other project involved BMS StepUp students meeting with Sierra View executives to deliver more than 130 student written thank you letters and gifts from Staffords Chocolates to show their appreciation for Sierra View staff. The service project, “Letters to Local Leaders” looked to show gratitude to those who give back to the community every day.
StepUP is a program sponsored by the Tulare County Office of Education that encourages students to focus on what they feel is important to their community. BMS StepUp students have multiple service projects taking place through the year and hope to make as big of an impact as possible on the community.
There are more than 30 students in the BMS StepUp program. Advisor the program is BMS teacher Priscila Lopez with help from BMS teacher Samantha Gundran.