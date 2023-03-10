Hundreds of people enjoyed seeing their children perform at the 2023 Burton and Barn Theater showcase on Thursday at the historic Barn Theater.
Daniella Lovato and Jennifer Cannella are the women making the VAPA program shine, and Lovato thanked everyone for attending and thanked the Barn Theater for their space.
The Burton VAPA program is thriving, and the students did a spectacular job with funny skits, a tongue-twisting interactive skit with the audience, songs, duets and a dance performance from Aladdin Jr.
A zoom call performance by students from Summit Charter Intermediate Academy was spot on, a poem by elementary students was outstanding and a beat boxing performance by a young man from middle school was outstanding, and the presenter said, "Eminem, is shaking in his boots now!"
There were too many great acts to follow.
It was an evening full of laughter and great fun for everyone. Parents, grandparents, and all family members, and friends were enthralled.
The performances were fantastic and all the students should be proud.
In the audience, Mary Ann Jenkins said, "It was nice seeing the kids of so many ages acting."
Everyone adored the last act by first graders from William R. Buckley School, who did Predator to Prey, a musical skit, which was so charming and cute.
Among the other acts were Kamryn Hunt and Elisa Moreno performing “Tongue Twisters” and Alexandra Rodriguez, Emma Moreno and Jennifer Gina Gutierrez performing a funny Pantomime skit.