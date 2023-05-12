The Burton School District State of the Arts Showcase on Thursday was a collaboration between the Visual and Performing Arts Program teachers and the community just as the first one was in 2018. It was then and it is now.
Except there are more activities and classes now, in the VAPA program, as well as a highly anticipated trip to New York City June 5.
While there, both students and teachers will enjoy learning about the city, going on a Walking Tour, take in Broadway shows, visit Times Square, and attend a Drama Workshop besides other activities.
VAPA student Addison Cook said, ”I’m so super excited to go to New York, to see everything, and see Broadway shows. It’s my first year in the VAPA program and I’m very interested to learn about theater.”
And VAPA Lead Teacher Jennifer Cannella said the trip is something they’d like to continue to do every year.
During the State of the Arts evening, there were musical performances by the Burton Middle School Band, as well as the Summit Collegiate High School Choir, as well as Joslynn Lujan Aparico singing, and a few musical numbers by performers from Aladdin, Jr. the Musical.
Cannella spoke about the school site visits she does twice a week for 45 minutes each day, and they have all kinds of activities she does with the students. Making Puppets, painting, drawing, all specific and age appropriate to each age group. And that’s just an idea.
Recently Burton students held a flash mob outside of Target in Porterville. The theme was Dancing through the Decades from about the 1950’s through the 1990’s.
VAPA Lead Teacher Daniella Lovato spoke briefly about bringing VAPA to the Summit Charter Academy Matthew bilingual program and doing site visits.
Another one of the successful activities has been the Christmas Cabaret with 5th, 6th graders and older VAPA students have been involved with for the past couple of years.
As well as the wildly popular Aladdin, Jr. the Musical that was the 2023 Spring musical performance.
Also this year VAPA students participated in Burton’s Got Talent at the Barn Theater, another outstanding production, where students were mentored and encouraged, and received advice from theater professionals.
The Talent show played to a packed house at the Barn Theater.
Kamryn Hunt and Elisa Moreno reprised their performance from Burton’s Got Talent, and entertained the State of the Arts audience with a skit about “Tongue Twisters.”
During the evening, guests were seated at tables together, and Lovato and Cannella had them do some activities together. One was timed. Audience and guests had 8 minutes to think about art, and what the arts mean to them, working together and writing it down and putting it to rap. It was amazingly fun, challenging, and rewarding.
At one table sat Matt White, musician and performer, Shayla Locke and Andy Luci who work at Imagine Arts Center, Vikki Cervantes, who's on the Board at the Porterville Barn Theater, the Barn Theater's Kim Baumgartner and Cynthia Peralta, Choreographer and Dancer.
There was a full house most of the evening, with Burton School Board members, teachers and their children, and plenty of families and community members.
One of the students said she liked they got to do different things in the performing arts classes. And Kamlyn Hunt said her favorite program was the puppetry class when they got to make them.
A young man spoke enthusiastically about learning how to produce videos, and he didn’t give up about learning how to do them, and he immediately signed up for the 8th grade film production class next year.
There has been a Burton Film Festival at Galaxy Theater for the past 9 years, where the films and videos are produced by students at many schools in the district.
The VAPA Program also has a partnership with the Barn Theater now, explained Lovato.
Aparicio sang “When a Hero Comes Along” to great applause, especially when she belted out the line “A hero lies in you.”
Next the stars of Aladdin,Jr. sang and acted in a short skit from the show, and sang and danced.
Another thing the VAPA team is planning is to bring the arts to social and emotional learning programs to help with mental health, with lots of great messages.
The encouraging, thought provoking, and positive evening was over, but guests and teachers left with lots of good ideas, and a lot of good networking took place amongst artistic and creative people.
The lovely buffet included fresh fruit, vegetables, cheeses and salami, and marvelous panini sandwiches, shrimp cocktail, and heavenly chocolate cake, iced tea and water.
As usual the Burton School District and VAPA hosted a marvelous and inspired evening program not just to promote the VAPA program but to work together with the community and get them involved with ideas.
“There was a lot of heart and positivity put into this event and the student performances were wonderful. And I’m glad to be a part of this,” said Matthew White.
“This is my first time at the State of the Arts,” said Samantha Cook. “And I’m excited to learn about the VAPA program and arts education. The student performers were excellent.”