On Wednesday, Burton Middle School's boys and girls teams won the Whitney League Cross Country Championships.
This marks the first time the girls have won a title in 9 years, and the first time the boys have won a title in 21 years. The boys team was undefeated competing against 9 other schools 3 separate times this season. The girls team won back to back competitions after securing a second place finish in their first meet at Pioneer.
The Burton girls standout runners were led by Natalia Torres in first place, Alexa Quezada in 5th place, Raquel Gomez in 14th place, Emily Camacho Barrios in 16th place, Kaiya Marez in 27th place, Madisyn De Leon in 31st place, and Valerie Gomez in 22nd place.
The Burton boys team standout runners were led by Quinntin Spindler in first place, Raymond Martin in 3rd place, Gabriel Iniguez in 7th place, Saint Beebe in 8th place, Matthew Castillo in 9th place, Jaydian Carrillo Castillo in 12th place, and Derek Alfaro in 17th place.