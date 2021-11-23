The Burton Middle School Step-Up team consisting of 7th and 8th graders are committed to the Tulare County Office of Education program that challenges students to Step Up in the community and give back. Their first community service project of the year was a Thanksgiving Canned and Non-Perishable food drive at Save Mart on Saturday. BMS students collected almost 500 items to donate to the Central Valley Family Crisis Center. The Step-Up Team is led by Leader in Me, Lighthouse Coordinator Charise Brichta. 

