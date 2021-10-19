They did it again. The Burton Middle School Bulldog Marching Band traveled to Visalia for the Visalia Lions Invitational Band Review. The band again finished on top of the podium. And the band finished first in every category with the exception of one.
The band had the highest scores in Music, Marching, and General Effect. “This stems from the band’s dedication to hard work and additional practices held outside of the school day,” BMS band director Jack Amaral said. “All of the students know they play a vital role in the overall performance.
“Music has been an area that the band has really tried to emphasize this year. Many students did not participate in band last year due to the pandemic, so this year we went back to the basics and started to build it up from there. In addition to focusing on music, the students have also been working on their feet since day one. The band has finished the last two band reviews with the highest marching score.”
The BMS band was coming off winning the overall title at the Big Fresno Fair Band Review. At Visalia the band won first place in Music, Marching, General Effect, Front Banner, Flags, Majorette team, and Drumline.
By winning first in almost every category, the band also received overall Sweepstakes award. Drum major Aleena Juarez finished in second place again, missing out on first by only a few points.
The band will perform on Saturday, October 23 at Fowler Band Review. Historically The Fowler Band Review has been considered the biggest band review in the area. This year the review will features 15 middle schools from all over the Valley.
PIONEER TAKES SECOND
The Pioneer Middle School Mustang Band placed second overall at the Visalia Band Review. Pioneer's majorettes also placed second.