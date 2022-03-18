Burton Middle School hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Friday for its new Little Free Library. The library was made possible through the Tulare County Office of Education-led Readership Project, which was funded by a California Department of Education Comprehensive Literacy Development Grant.
Research found that adding books to home libraries increases reading achievement, Readership co-lead Jenean Bray said. The Readership Project builds literacy by providing books for family and community events. The little library will provide the community access to books 24 hours a day all year.
“Through the Little Library at Burton Middle School, we hope to inspire a love of reading, build community, and spark creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges,” said Bray.
Students Daphne Phillips and Jazmin Rose Regaspi painted Burton’s Little Library and both said they were proud to be a part of the project. Phillips painted the left side with people holding hands around the Earth while Regaspi painted a bulldog — the school’s mascot — on the right side.
“It’s a really big statement because it’s going to be on this school for a really long time. So it was really a fun experience to be a part of that,” Phillips said.
The goal of Readership is to build school capacity for effective literacy and comprehensive English language development for English learners. This includes opportunities to develop instruction for biliteracy and primary literacy.
Readership’s mission is to increase reading achievement by promoting literacy that engages adolescents to become self-motivated, avid readers and writers influenced and inspired by personal and cultural observations through books.