It had been 705 days since the Burton Bulldog Marching Band last competed in a marching band competition, but when they did — they did it big. The band returned from the 10th annual Big Band Review, held at the Brian I. Tatarian Grandstand at the Big Fresno Fair, Wednesday with seven first-and second-place awards.
The band received first place wins in Flags, Marching, Showmanship and Overall Band.
Second place wins went to Drum Major, Drums, and Banner.
Because of social distancing, only the band directors were allowed on the field to accept the awards.
But it was loud on the field, Burton Bulldog Band Director Jack Amaral said, and the band members couldn't hear well as they were sitting at the far end of the stands.
“They would see me walk forward to accept an award but they had no idea for what until I got there and told them,” Amaral said. “They would say 'We got something!' and 'What did we get?'”
It was something he did it again and again, accepting a total of seven awards, each time taking the award to the stands as band members, family and friends exploded in applause and cheers.
Leading the band through the competition were drum majors Aleena Juarez, Asiah Solimon and Bea Valdez, with Juarez taking home the second-place win.
It was Juarez's first year in the band, she said, but she knew how much was at stake. She also had her parents and grandmother in the stands watching.
“I was more nervous than excited. I was a little worried. When we were done, I thought 'not too bad.'” she said about her emotions prior to competing. “It's been crazy. Really shocking. I'm still in disbelief.”
Amaral credits drum captain Sage Keovilaysane for rallying the drum line and memorizing four new cadences to perform, capturing the second-place trophy.
“The auxiliary units, made up of banners, flags and majorettes added the color and excitement for the band to dominate the General Effect category,” Amaral said. “The smiles and confidence exhibited by these young ladies led the band to a first place finish in General Effect.”
The band's Identification Unit also pushed themselves to continue to perfect their routine from Day 1, Amaral said.
“'Again' or 'one more time' or 'that wasn't good, we can do better' were constant phrases said by the banners,” Amaral said. “They demand perfection and only missed first-place by three points.”
Amaral also credits Auxiliary coaches Laura Rodriguez and Hugo Baez for also challenging the Burton flags from Day 1.
“They have been pushed with difficult content and choreography,” Amaral said. “At the Fresno Fair, it all paid off. The flags finished in first place.
“The band was thrilled to also finish in first place in marching. This is an award that has been won by Burton back-to-back in 2019 and 2021.”
In all, six middle schools and nine high schools competed for $15,000 in cash prizes and trophies — plus bragging rights. And by the time it was all over, the Burton Bulldogs walked away with a $500 award.
Some of the students had no idea as to what to expect and many had never been to the Fresno Fair.
“Two students marched two years ago in sixth grade. Everyone else was new or really rusty,” Amaral said.
Burton Middle School Principal Casey Rangel praised the band — and Amaral.
“We are absolutely so proud of our band and students, especially overcoming school closures and not being able to attend in-person learning,” said Rangel. “I hold Mr. Amaral in high regards for his unique ways of working with the band through Zoom (distant learning). It's not like they were out 704 days and then won all these awards. They have put in the work. I applaud him for his creativity and his dedication during distant learning. That's the majority of the reason they did so well.”
Amaral was committed to meeting with the students online and held several one-on-one practices with the students, Rangel said.
“He also reached out to fifth and sixth graders, knowing they would be his future band, and he got them an early start,” Rangel said.
The band has also been working on their feet since before school started.
“Their motto is 'find the beat and move your feet,'” Amaral said. “The band practices marching in front of Burton Middle School as well as in the band room, (and) to the radio.”
The Burton Bulldog Marching Band, consisting of 50 band students and 28 auxiliary members, will take a weekend off, Amaral said, and will return to action on Saturday, October 16 for the Visalia Lions Band Review.
“The band looks to continue to improve scores and prepare for their biggest event of the year, Porterville’s Veterans Day Parade and (Buck Shaffer) Band-A-Rama,” Amaral said.
They will also compete in Pismo Beach on November 7.
On Friday, the band, and the school's volleyball team, who won the Whitney League Championship this week, were honored at a school rally.
“They are so proud — 704 days is a long time to wait to compete, and they knocked it out of the park,” Rangel said.