The Burton Middle School Bulldog Marching Band won another Grand Sweepstakes Award on Saturday the Fowler Lions Band Review.
Along with the Grand Sweepstakes Award, the band won numerous other awards as Drum Major Yara Touma took first place for the third competition in a row and solo majorette Valerie Gomez also took first. The majorette team took first as well.
Other awards won by the band were: First place marching; second place general effect; third place flag; third place identification unit; fifth place drumline.
Touma won against 23 other drum majors from Tulare and Fresno Counties. “Yara has a very commanding presence when she leads the band,” Burton band director Jack Amaral said. “Her routine is solid but judges for the last 3 weeks have raved about the strength she exhibits.
“I don’t think there has ever been a drum major in Tulare county that has ever been as dominant as Yara has.”
“Honestly I can’t believe how much better I’m actually doing than I thought I would,” Touma said. It’s a really big honor to claim those trophies and to be able to say I put in the work for them. They motivate me to continue to do my best and perform with confidence.”
Amaral said winning the sweepstakes award in music was rewarding since in the previous week the lowest score Burton received at the Santa Cruz Beach Band Festival was in music. Burton placed second overall in the event which featured 60 of the state's top bands.
“The band worked really hard on making sure the blend and balance of the group was perfect,” Amaral said. “This meant making sure all students contributed to the music from section leaders down to the last chair. Everyone's part was important.”
Burton's last competition will be Saturday, November 5 at Pismo Beach where the band is looking to defend last year's Sweepstakes title and win their fourth Sweepstakes award this year.
“It was a feeling of pride to represent Burton Middle especially because the people that have played a big part in my life these past two years at Burton have taught, and encouraged me to to use my skills and to be proud and confident,” Gomez said. “It’s an honor to be Burton Middle Solo Majorette and to be part of this journey.”
Rylee Tillery 8th grade banner member of the band, also said she believed the band's performance went well.
“I'm proud of the whole team and how much we have all improved,” she said. “Not only that but also how our teamwork and communication skills have gotten so much better since the beginning of the year. Great job Bulldogs.”
Burton principal Casey Rangel also praised Amaral and the band members. “The BMS band brings so much pride to our community. We are honored to have Jack Amaral as our band director.
“His tireless commitment to the students shows in their success, but it also is providing them life lessons about hard work that will resonate with them forever. BMS has a lot of pride and our BMS Band contributes a big part of that.”