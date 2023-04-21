For the second straight year, the Burton Middle School Bulldog Marching Band will be marching down Main Street Disneyland.
The Burton Band will perform at Disneyland on Star Wars Day, May 4 as it's “May the 4th be with you day.”
With the growing success and size of the program, the band is beginning to draw attention from bigger schools in Southern and Northern California, said director Jack Amaral.
“It's not just Central Valley groups that know who the BMS Band is and their continued growth and success,” Amaral said.
The band will come to Disneyland with 102 members including a few 5th and 6th graders from William R. Buckley Elementary School. They will also be donning their brand new marching band uniforms for the first time.
“These students have worked very hard all year to get to their current level,” Amaral said. “They put in the time, including after school practices every week and weekend rehearsals. These students know what it means to commit to excellence and these life skills will stay with them.”
The band will also be featured in its spring concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Burton Middle School Gym. Admission is free.