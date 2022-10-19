The Burton Middle School Bulldog Marching Band shocked the world, so to speak, by taking second overall at the Santa Cruz Beach Band Review on Saturday,
]The review was hosted by the Northern California Band Association. The event hosted 60 of the state's top bands.
It was Burton's first time at the competition and Burton was the only school from Tulare County in the competition. “ Judges were shocked and wanted to know where Burton was from,” Burton band director Jack Amaral said.
Burton also won the following awards: First place auxiliary; first place drum major; first place march caption; second place band; second place showmanship; third place drumline; fourth place music caption.
Burton's students were in the band room at 3 a.m. Saturday and when they got to Santa Cruz they were greeted by 55 degree weather, a drastic change from the Big Fresno Fair Band Review where it was 95 degrees. Burton took the overall sweepstakes award at Fresno.
After the students performed they had the rest of the day to walk around the boardwalk and ride the rides.
Drum major Yara Touma placed first for the second straight competition. Amaral said the biggest accomplishment was the Bulldog Auxiliary taking first. The team has been working an average of five hours a week during and afterschool in putting together an outstanding routine.
“The combo has developed routines that are challenging, complex but also compliments the music very well. The team of young ladies is truly the color and flare of the Bulldog Marching Band. Their smiles and confidence are like none other.”
“The competition presented a new challenge for our auxiliary in that they are judged in one caption all together,” Rodriguez said. “Earning the first place trophy demanded teamwork from the shields, majorettes, and flags all together as one auxiliary unit.
“I’m very proud of our students for their commitment to performing at the highest level. This auxiliary has set a great standard by earning first place in their debut performance at Santa Cruz.”
The band will next perform at the Fowler Band Review, which will host 24 local middle school boards, on Saturday, October 22.