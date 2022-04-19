When asked the following question: “Burton Bulldog Band, you just won a Unanimous Superior Rating at the California Music Educators Association Festival, where are you going now?” the band can finally reply: “We're going to Disneyland!”
The Burton Bulldog Marching Band has had to wait two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is finally receiving the chance to perform on Main Street Disneyland. The band was originally scheduled to perform at Disneyland in 2020 but the trip was canceled due to COVID.
The band will perform during “prime time” at Disney at 4:02 p.m. and will march from the front gates of Disney to the end of “It's a Small World.”
But after a year-and-a-half of dealing with the difficulties of having to practice over Zoom, the Burton Bulldog Marching Band was among a select group of middle school groups to be accepted to march down Main Street Disney.
“COVID has not stopped us,” Burton director Jack Amaral said. The band recently earned a unanimous Superior rating at the CMEA Festival as all three judges gave it a Superior rating.
With its recent success, the band sent an audition tape to Disneyland. “Having only 58 students in band and 28 in auxiliary, being accepted to march at Disneyland is a very difficult feat, but they did it,” Amaral said.
Amaral said during the quarantine and school shutdowns Burton School District students continued to study music. Elementary students continued to log into Zoom twice a week to receive music instruction and middle school students eventually met in pods to practice in person, Amaral added.
Those can receive a preview of the band's performance at Disneyland by attending the Burton Bulldog Band's Spring Concert at 6:30 p.m. April 26 at the BMS Gym. There will be food available to purchase form local vendors at the concert. Admission is free and proceeds from food sales will go to the Burton band.