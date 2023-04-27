Eight-year-old Alexis Vasquez of Porterville was quite honest when she commented on what it felt like to sit on the bull Ole on Wednesday afternoon at J and R Meat.
“Scary,” she said. But Whistle Nut, aka Jason Dent, and her father, Isaac Vasquez, were there to make sure Vasquez was perfectly fine. And of course Ole was as gentle as could be.
Whistle Nut was in Porterville on Wednesday to promote this weekend's Springville Sierra Rodeo. Along with stopping at J and R Meat, Whistle Nut and Ole also visited The Pizza Factory on Wednesday.
Whistle Nut and Ole will continue to promote the rodeo today and Friday as he will be at Springville School and the Eagle Feather Trading Post on Highway 190. And at 3:30 p.m. today he will be inside at Boot Barn at the Riverwalk Marketplace off of Highway 190 and Jaye.
Then on Friday he will be at Rockford School, at Citizens Bank at 65 W. Olive at 11 a.m. and at Bank of the Sierra on Main Street at 12:30 p.m.
Children — and adults — are also given a chance to sit on Ole during Whistle Nut's promotional tour. Children at Saucelito School received the chance to do that when Whistle Nut and Ole came by there on Wednesday.
“They had a blast,” Whistle Nut said. “All the kids got to sit on Ole — and the teachers.”
Children who come by to see Whistle Nut and Ole during the promotional appearances will also receive a free ticket to the rodeo.
And of course Whistle Nut and Ole will be a featured attraction at the rodeo. They were also a featured attraction at last year's rodeo and Whistle Nut said it wasn't a hard decision to return even though he had to come all the way from Iowa.
“I wouldn't drive the 33 hours her if the people weren't great,” he said. “Its the people that make the difference and the people here are outstanding. Very best hospitality of anywhere, literally just the bdest of anywhere.”
About the Porterville-Springville area, Whistle Nut said, “I like it. It's kind of like a little niche. It's great. The people are great.”
Besides Whistle Nut left Iowa where it was still in the teens overnight. “This is awesome,” he said. “I'm going to have a tan when I go home.”
Among Whistle Nut's acts this weekend will be bull chariot in which Ole will pull a chariot. “It's just wild,” Whistle Nut said.
There will also be Tug of War with Ole and the bull teeter-totter. “They're high intensity rodeo entertainment, clown acts,” Whistlenut said.
The Springville Sierra Rodeo will be held at the Springville Rodeo Grounds Friday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30. Prices at the gate will be $20 for adults and $12 for ages 6-12. Tickets are also available online at springvillerodeo.org
Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday and those in attendance will be able to meet Whistle Nut at 6. The rodeo at 7 will feature bulls, barrels and motorcycle barrel racing. The Queen Coronation will be held at 9 p.m. followed by a dance featuring the Josh Day Band.
Saturday's events begin at 2 p.m. with the parade through downtown Springville. Gates open at 4 for Happy Hour followed by special events at 5. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo begins at 6 with the dance featuring the Josh Day Band beginning at 9.
On Sunday Cowboy Church will be held at 10 a.m. and the gates will open at noon with Happy Hour. Special events will be held at 1 and the PRCA Rodeo begins at 2.