On Thursday evening, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Advisory and Housing Committee met over Zoom in order to provide recommendations to the City Council on how the city should use CDBG funds during the next Fiscal Year (FY).
Jason Ridenour, a Community Development Associate with the city’s Community Development Department, opened the meeting shortly after 5 p.m., and committee members Pat Contreras, Kelle Jo Lowe, Eriselda Lizarraga and Linda Mendez were present.
No comments were made during Oral Communications and the committee took quick action to approve their minutes from their last meeting.
Before beginning the meeting's first public hearing, Ridenour briefly went over the current uses for CDBG funds which include the First Time Home Buyers Program, Youth Center Administration, Micro, Small and Large Business Assistance Program and park improvements, among other things. Ridenour also explained the Census tract area in which the city can use CDBG funds was recently expanded.
The first Public Hearing for the night concerned the proposed 2021/2022 Action Plan to reflect the proposed use of CDBG funds.
Ridenour stated the Heritage Center, which operates as a youth center, is getting ready to be sold to the Porterville Unified School District by the end of this fiscal year. The sale has been in the works for years and the district plans to use the facility for the expansion of Santa Fe Elementary School. The deal involves the city and district swapping land with each other.
The income from the sale would be roughly $1.1 million, and the money received for the sale would need to be spent within one year. Ideas for the use of the funds included continuing to support youth activities, and expanding the Sports Complex by adding lights to the sports fields.
At 5:25 p.m. the hearing was opened for public comment and Machael Smith, the Executive Director of the Kings-Tulare Homeless Alliance, commented on the continued needs for those who are unsheltered. She stated there's an expected influx in those affected by homelessness after the eviction moratorium is lifted, and they will need support and access to services when that time comes. Smith was the only person to comment and the hearing was closed at 5:27 p.m.
Committee member Contreras expressed her own concerns about the homeless, and stated the city should look at using some CDBG funding to offer hotels and support services to the homeless.
Committee member Lowe asked if there would still be a community center for youth, to which Ridenour said some of the funds could be utilized for youth support in different forms like lit sports fields, and the city is continually looking for grants to build a larger youth center. He stated that ending youth center operations has not been explored, and the city is looking at all of the different options as to how they can operate the youth center.
Lowe asked how much of the CDBG funding can go towards homeless services, and Ridenour said funds for homeless services must meet a national objective and in the current fiscal year the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has allowed cities to go over the traditional 15 percent cap that's normally allocated for use towards public services. Lowe stated expanding the Sports complex is a great idea.
Committee member Linda Mendez asked if the $1.1 million will be used within the new census tracts, and Ridenour said the funds would be used to benefit the property immediately adjacent to the Heritage Center.
Mendez moved to use the funds from the sale of the Heritage Center to continue supporting youth services, as well as explore using some of the funds to support homeless services. The motion passed 4-0.
The second public hearing concerned roughly $110,000 for youth services that weren’t used by the city due to COVID-19. Ridenour stated the funds can be rolled over to a different city program or a current city project, but they must be expended by April 30.
No public comments were received during the hearing.
Mendez asked how likely will the funds be spent by April, and Ridenour explained if the committee opted to use the funds for a project it must be spent by April 30, whereas if the committee chose to put the funds into a revolving program, the money would be able to roll over if not used by April 30.
Mendez moved the unused funds be moved into the CBDG-CV funds for assistance to businesses who have been affected by COVID. The motion was approved with a vote of 4-0.
The final public hearing for the night concerned the approval of the estimated proposed Budget of $831,294 in CBDG funding for the next fiscal year. No public comments were received during the hearings, and Contreras quickly moved for the approval of the budget as proposed by city staff. The estimated budget was approved 4-0.