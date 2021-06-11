Circle J-Norris Ranch lead teacher Nancy Bruce is retiring after 21 years as lead teacher at the site.
Bruce joined SCICON as an intern during the 1990-91 school year. She became lead teacher for Circle J-Norris Ranch in May, 2000.
SCICON adminstrator Dianne Shew stated Bruce has dedicated “the past 21 years to making SCICON and Circle J places for students to experience nature and its importance in their lives.”
Bruce has ended her career by working closely with UC Merced on programs involving a field station, which was completed in 2019. As part of the collaboration, student interns from eight high schools will participate in the program’s four-day oak mortality research project this month.
“Nancy’s love and dedication to the SCICON program was never more evident than during the pandemic when she volunteered to work with our Zoom team on the SCICON campus,” Shew said. “Over 8,000 students benefited from her enthusiastic lessons. She is a lover and protector of nature and all that entails. She will be greatly missed.”