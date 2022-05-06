Last week, Sequoia Riverlands Trust held a dinner to celebrate its 20th anniversary of protecting California’s heartland, providing innovative outdoor science education, and advocating for statewide land conservancy and stewardship. SRT’s 2022 “Evening Under the Oaks" dinner also celebrated the career of Nancy Bruce, retired lead teacher at Tulare County of Education's Circle J-Norris Ranch. Bruce was honored with the organization's annual Alan George Conservation Award. She's the first woman to win the award. Bruce was Circle J’s lead teacher for 21 years and helped to coordinate the work of the student interns at the UC Merced/SCICON Field Station, which opened in 2019. Bruce, right, receives the Alan George Conservation Award from Logan Robertson Huecker, executive director of Sequoia Riverlands Trust. 

