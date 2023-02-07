Editor's note: This is the first in a series of articles on those being inducted the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame during the upcoming ceremony.
Bruce Montgomery Butler was born and raised in Porterville to Don and Barbara Butler. His parents encouraged a sacrificial spirit of working together and his family became his first team. As the youngest of four children, Bruce’s love of sports began by playing with his older brothers on West Putnam’s playground. Being on “the team” meant “no guts, no glory and definitely no crying.” During his years at West Putnam Elementary and Pioneer Junior High, he participated in flag football, basketball, Little League and Babe Ruth baseball.
From 1971 to 1975, Bruce attended Monache High School. Marauder competitive pride was powerful and pushed Bruce to letter in football, basketball and baseball all four years. He received several awards, among them the Most Valuable Player for freshman basketball and baseball, junior varsity basketball and varsity baseball both in his junior and senior years. Ultimately, he was honored with the Double M Award for the best athlete in 1975. During high school, Bruce set varsity records in football (most interceptions in a season and longest punt return), basketball (most rebounds in a game and season) and baseball (highest batting average in a season). Bruce also played the trumpet in the marching band for four years. In 1974, he was privileged to perform during the halftime show at an Oakland Raiders’ playoff game. That same year, he represented Monache at California Boys State in Sacramento.
After high school graduation, Bruce attended College of Sequoias and played on the Giants baseball team for two years. In 1977, Bruce received a baseball scholarship to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He played two years for the Mustangs and earned a bachelor's in Kinesiology. From 1979 to 1981, Bruce played semi-professional baseball for the Santa Maria Indians. In 1979, the team was ranked first in the state of California and second in the nation.
The focus of teamwork enabled Bruce to have a full, diversified career with Farmers Insurance for 34 years. For five years, Bruce was the company’s Northern California liaison to sponsor student athletes for CIF. He also represented the company as a committee member working with the PGA to develop the Farmers Insurance Open. Throughout his career, Bruce translated his athletic experiences into athletic events, some of which were major fundraisers for the March of Dimes. Additionally, he coached several youth soccer and baseball teams in his community.
Bruce’s All-Star team is his family. In 1984, he married his favorite teammate, June Becker, who he met at Cal Poly. They're blessed with two children, Matthew and Sarah. This team also includes son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Kati and “rookies in training,” grandchildren Jack, Luke, Claire and Amelia.
Bruce said he's certainly grateful for all the coaches and teammates in his life who have mentored, encouraged, and loved him. However, Bruce said he's most grateful to God, for without Him, none of this would have been possible.
The Monache Athletic Hall of Fame and Induction Ceremony will be held on Saturday March 4 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building. Happy Hour will be from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner will be from 6 to 7 and the induction ceremony will begin at 7:15.
Others to be inducted are: Bill Brown, 1972, football, basketball, baseball; Stan Sewell, 1972, football, basketball, baseball; Mitch Butler, 1972, football, basketball, baseball; Greg Hevener, 1990, water polo, swimming; Dawrence Rice, lifetime service, 1968-2019; and Carroll Land, basketball and golf coach, 1968-2019.
Tickets are $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight. Ticket sales will end on February 25.
Those attending should be sure to bring their e-ticket for admittance. No tickets will be available at the door. To purchase tickets go to monache.portervilleschools.org, scroll down to Recent Events and click on Monache Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner.