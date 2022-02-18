Editor's Note: This is the first in a series of articles on all those who will be inducted into the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame over the next week leading up to the induction ceremony on February 26.
One of Monache's greatest three-sport athletes of all-time is going into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame.
Heather Brown-Sandoval, who was a standout in volleyball, basketball and track, will be inducted into the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame during the induction ceremony on February 26.
The 1991 Monache graduate was born in 1973 to Steve and Kathee Brown. The family lived in Canada at the time as Steve was playing with the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League. Steve was also an All-American linebacker at Oregon State and is a member of the Porterville High Athletic Hall of Fame.
Heather's family returned to Porterville when she was 3-years-old. Surrounded by a family with athletic talent and a love of sports, Heather’s parents found she excelled in athletics.
Track and field is where Heather proved to be especially talented. She began running track at age 7 in AAU and TAC programs.
Her talent led her to an AAU All American Track and Field Award at the age of 12. She also set two National Records in the Bantam and Midget age groups for multi events and as a 12 year old finished in the top three in the nation in the pentathlon, which consisted of the hurdles, long jump, high jump, 800 meters and shot put.
She also earned a Nike sponsorship and was featured in articles in both GO Magazine and the Fresno Bee for her athletic accomplishments as a youth track athlete.
In high school Heather was a standout on 11 varsity sports teams at MHS in basketball, volleyball, and track and field. She served as team captain four times and earned three first team all league selection awards overall and played on four EYL championship teams.
In volleyball, she led her team and the EYL in block kills her senior year. In track and field, she earned multiple EYL and Area titles in the long jump, high jump, 4x100 relay and hurdle events. She set three school records and also a meet record in the 100 hurdles, finally finishing fourth in the Valley overall four years in a row.
In basketball, Heather became the second female athlete at MHS to score 1,000 points in a career. Deciding that basketball would be the athletic field she would follow, she moved on to the college level.
College highlights include a basketball scholarship to Fresno Pacific University as she was a member of a two time GSAC championship basketball team that made two appearances at the NAIA National Women’s Basketball Tournament in Jackson, Tenn., in 1992 and 1994.
Heather was named Female Giant of the Year at College of the Sequoias and earned 1st team all conference honors in both volleyball and basketball and also served as team captain on the basketball team in 1993. During her junior year of college, Heather suffered a career ending ACL knee injury.
Post career highlights include coaching several sports teams at Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills High Schools and Porterville College. At MHS, Heather coached two EYL champion basketball teams at the Freshman and JV level and also assisted on Coach Tom Fiormonti’s 1997 Valley Championship team.
She also helped coach two volleyball EYL championships, and one EYL track and field team at PHS and also coached two seasons of track at MHS. She helped reestablish the volleyball program at Porterville College in 2002 where she served as an assistant coach for two years under Head Coach Lisa Davis.
Heather received her bachelor’s from Fresno Pacific and teaching credential at Cal State Bakersfield. She began her teaching career as an aide and then substitute teacher at Strathmore High School in 1997. Two years later she was hired as a 5th grade teacher at Olive Street School where she taught for 4 years.
She's currently a 7th grade teacher at Strathmore Middle School where she has been teaching science and language arts for the past 17 years. She married her husband, Richard Sandoval in 2007.
She spent 4 years following her son Isaac playing football and run track for the Marauders. He's now serving his country in the U.S. Marines and lives in North Carolina. Her son, Noah was born in 2016. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, especially her 3 year old son, Noah, traveling, and painting.
Along with Brown-Sandoval, the other 2022 inductees are: Curtis Alkire, 1992, cross country, wrestling, tennis; Jennifer Baker Alvarez, 1986, cross country, track; Stephanie Raymond, 1990, swimming; Jennifer Stephen Brown, 1992, volleyball, swimming; Coach Hal Hevener, 1969-2001, water polo, basketball, swimming.
In addition the 1997 Valley Championship Monache girls basketball team and their coach, Fiormonti, will be inducted.