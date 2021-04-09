This photo taken from the broadcast of today's ceremony for the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers World Championship posted on YouTube shows 1989 Monache graduate and Dodgers hitting coach Brant Brown receiving his World Championship ring.
Brown gets his ring
