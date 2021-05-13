Brianna Rodriguez thought for sure she was on her way to Division II New Mexico Highlands. But the chance to play with her sister won out.
Rodriguez has signed a letter of intent to play women's soccer with Westcliff, an NAIA school, in Irvine, Calif. The Granite Hills senior will join her sister, Destiny Rodriguez at the school as the two will play together at Westcliff in the fall. Brianna as a freshman and Destiny as a senior should provide Westcliff with a potent scoring combination.
Brianna is a forward while Destiny is a midfielder so Destiny could be setting up Brianna for many goals at Westcliff.
“I've had the privilege of coaching both of them,” Granite Hills girls soccer coach Daniel Dominguez said. “Super proud of both of them and playing together again in college they will cause problems for a lot of teams.”
Brianna likes the prospect of having her sister set her up for goals. “I think we'll be good together. She sends some good through balls.”
Brianna was talking about how Destiny is strong at sending long passes in which she can use her strength by using her speed to run those passes down, setting her up for goal opportunities.
While Brianna would like to be a striker on offense, she can play at midfield as well in which she could team up with Destiny to be a 1-2 combination that sets up goals for Westcliff. But Brianna added “i'm going to go for striker because that's my most comfortable position.”
Brianna was all set to take advantage of playing at a higher level at Division II New Mexico Highlands. “I was very sure about it,” she said.
But eventually the chance to play with her sister won out. “More comfortable for sure, yeah,” said Brianna about the chance to play with her sister. Brianna will also room with her sister.
Brianna is receiving the same package that Destiny received which is close to a full-ride scholarship. Another Division II school, Minnesota Crookston, showed interest in Brianna and at least 15 NAIA schools showed interest in Brianna as well. Brianna, who maintains a 3.8 grade point average, plans to major in business.
When comparing the sisters, Dominguez said, “Destiny's a bit more technical. Brianna's more speed.”
“She has a great shot,” added Dominguez about Brianna, who he also said handles the ball well.
Brianna has played all years on varsity for Granite Hills soccer. She was an all-East Sequoia League second team choice as a sophomore and all-ESL first team as a junior, just missing being chosen as the ESL Offensive Player of the Year. She has also been chosen to the Tulare Conty all-star game twice.
Brianna has been playing soccer since she was 6-years-old. “I've always wanted to go straight to a four-year (school),” she said.
Dominguez said Brianna has become a more well-round player this year which will help her in her college career. “She's contributed a lot more that what she's contributed the last two years,” he said.