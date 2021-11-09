Bank of the Sierra recently renewed its long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties with a $10,000 Sierra Grant to support the nonprofit housing organization’s efforts. Since 2004, Bank of the Sierra has supported Habitat for Humanity.
Before the end of this year Habitat for Humanity will begin construction on a new home in Visalia thanks to the support from Bank of the Sierra, project sponsor RE/MAX Visalia and other community partners. This marks the 69th family Habitat has assisted in helping become first-time homeowners since its founding in 1994.
The family, a hard-working mother and 2 boys, said they're grateful for the support from community partners in helping them fulfill a need for a safer and more stable living situation. They will also help with the construction of the house.
Through the Homeownership Program, Habitat is able to help families become first-time homeowners. Qualified family-partners contribute “sweat-equity” hours in assisting volunteers and staff with the construction of their home, leading to a purchase of the home via an affordable Habitat mortgage.
Homeowner mortgage payments and generous financial contributions from the community enable Habitat to provide affordable housing opportunities.
For more information on Habitat for Humanity’s programs and ways to become involved, call 559-734-4040 or email info@hfhtkc.org.