Porterville Art Association proudly presents Jeanette Brewer as being the exclusive artist at the PAA gallery located at 151 North Main Street, Porterville, in Studio E.
“Since joining the art association my artwork has evolved from basic African cultural images to American black cowboys, floral art and endangered species,” Brewer said. “Whatever speaks to my passion gets put on canvas, even abstract photos. I love color, from the whitest white to the blackest black the spectrum is so complete.
When you enter this room there is no color that is absent. I started my journey with art as far back as I can remember. I used to watch my older sister design clothes on paper so I emulated her. I began designing and making my own clothes. I even began making clothes for others, my sister included. I started painting in high school and college. I used all mediums but my favorite is acrylic. All in this room are acrylic with the exception of two photos on canvas.”
Brewer’s masterpieces are currently on exhibit through December 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Also on display at the art gallery is the Annual Miniature Art Exhibit presented by co-Chairs Peggy Woods and Courtney Gillespie in Studio D.
PAA's seasonal tree and gift shop are filled with a variety of homemade goodies, books, art, candles, teacup art, jewelry, handmade soaps, greeting cards, fabric art, and more that are created by PAA members. Chairwoman of the gift shop is Joy Harvey and she'ss delighted to help anyone find that special gift for someone special.
All the art in the gallery is for sale unless it's marked not for sale. PAA states to stop by the gallery and see what’s going on because every day is different and to take the time to meet the greeters who volunteer their time to keep the doors open to serve the public.